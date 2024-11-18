A roadmap for regional cooperation on adaptation in the Hindu Kush Himalaya: addressing transboundary and cascading climate risks

This roadmap grew out of a science-policy dialogue conducted in 2023 by the Adaptation Without Borders partnership﻿, which brought together 45 regional stakeholders in a science-policy dialogue on regional cooperation on adaptation to cascading climate risks in the Hinud Kush Himalaya region.

Based on discussions from the event and further analysis, the authors created the roadmap, which presents 15 recommendations intended to better understand and begin to address these “next generation” risks in the region. The recommendations focus on three aspects: 1) research, information sharing, knowledge-based dialogue; 2) policy and governance instruments; and 3) implementation, capacity strengthening and finance.

The roadmap sets out concrete steps to establish new channels and leverage existing entities to improve cooperation on actions that will be needed to help address the direct and indirect risks facing the region, which spans the eight countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.