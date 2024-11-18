Macao Orchestra’s First Outdoor Lawn Concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn” Successfully Held

MACAU, November 18 - Macao Orchestra’s first outdoor lawn concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn” was successfully held at the Cultural Centre Plaza on the evening of 16 November (Saturday), attracting more than 700 music enthusiasts. Under the baton of Lio Kuokman, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, the Orchestra and the trumpet virtuoso Chris Botti jointly led the audience to an exceptional audio-visual journey.

In order to provide the audience with a performance different from those in concert halls, “Starry Symphony at the Lawn” was held outdoors at the Cultural Centre Plaza. The audience picnicked on the lawn while savouring the fantastic music under the enchanting night sky. This setting brought the stage closer to the audience for the performers and the audience to share the joy of music. Many parents and children participated in the event, enjoying the captivating charm of music in a relaxed atmosphere.

Hosted by Heidi Chu, the renowned Hong Kong MC, the concert kicked off with Macao Orchestra’s performance of “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” and the first movement of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” Cello Concerto. Subsequently, Chris Botti, the violinist Anastasiia Mazurok and the pianist Julius Rodriguez, the concert’s highlight, performed many pieces, including “Sevdah – Someone to Watch Over Me”, “Cinema Paradiso” and “My Funny Valentine”. The lyrical melodies, combined with Chris Botti’s emotionally powerful interpretation, allowed the music enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the musical experience. Macao Orchestra then staged “Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo” composed by Mascagni. Moreover, Director Lio Kuokman, serving as the piano soloist, presented two beloved pieces: Hikaru Utada’s “First Love” and Joe Hisaishi’s “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, adding a warm and touching atmosphere to the concert. Following that, Chris Botti and his team returned to the stage and rendered several well-known works, including “Emmanuel” and “Hallelujah”, which brought the concert to the climax. The finale, still wonderful, featured Strauss’s “Unter Donner und Blitz, Polka” and “Radetzky March” by Macao Orchestra. With lively and jubilant melodies, this unique concert was drawn to a perfect ending.

The concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn” is one of the performances of Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season. The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., with the support of BOC Macau.