Hunter Suffers Hip Injury Resulting in a Rescue

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-3164

November 18, 2024

Clarksville, NH – On Friday November 15, 2024 at around 9:15 a.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch advised a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer of a hunter who had suffered a hip injury near the Bobcat Trail on Cedar Mountain and was unable to walk. The 59-year-old male was identified as Bruce Guillemette of Deerfield, New Hampshire. Guillemette informed rescuers that while hunting he twisted wrong and sustained a torso injury rendering him unable to walk. Guillemette was able to call 911 and his hunting companion for assistance.

At around 10:15 a.m., members from the Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department, Beecher Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, Pittsburg Police Department, a Forest Ranger along with Conservation Officers assembled at the intersection of Deadwater Loop Road and Bobcat Trail. Rescuers were able to utilize Off Highway Recreational Vehicles (OHRVs) to get within approximately half a mile of the patient. Rescuers reached Guillemette at 12:15 p.m.

Guillemette was placed in a litter and carried the half mile back to the location of the OHRVs. From there he was transported by the Beecher Falls Fire Department rescue OHRV the remaining distance back to the staging location. Guillemette was then transported by 45th Parallel EMS to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook to be evaluated for his injuries. Guillemette and his hunting companion were both very experienced hunters and were well equipped for the days hunt in freezing temperatures.