Shale Oak Winery Announces December Events Calendar, Featuring Wreath Making Workshop and Stargazing Party

Paso Robles, CA – Shale Oak Winery, known for its eco-friendly wine blends and sustainable practices, has released its exciting December events calendar. For those seeking Paso Robles December events, Shale Oak Winery offers a unique lineup of activities for wine enthusiasts and community members. Located just off Highway 46 on Oakdale Road in Paso Robles, the LEED Gold Certified winery invites guests to enjoy two festive and engaging events in the coming month.

Two standout events this December at Shale Oak Winery include the creative Wreath Making Workshop and the enchanting Stargazing Party. These special gatherings offer guests the chance to embrace the holiday season and experience the winery’s unique blend of nature, wine, and community in an unforgettable setting.

Wreath Making Workshop – December 7th

On December 7th, Shale Oak Winery will host a wreath making workshop led by Gayle Hascall of Alba Provisions. Attendees will have the opportunity to craft a personalized holiday wreath, with all materials provided. The event will include a glass of wine to inspire creativity in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Stargazing Party – December 13th

For those who wish to experience an evening under the stars, Shale Oak Winery will hold a stargazing party on December 13th. This event offers expert guidance and high-quality telescopes, allowing guests to explore the night sky while enjoying wine and light bites. The event is weather dependent, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

Shale Oak Winery continues to be a leader in sustainability, offering award-winning wines crafted in limited quantities by winemaker Curtis Hascall. The winery’s commitment to environmental preservation and eco-friendly principles is reflected not only in its architecture and landscape but also in the exclusive events designed to create lasting memories for guests.

Wine Tasting

Shale Oak Winery will continue to offer wine tasting sessions throughout the winter months, providing a perfect setting for friends and family to celebrate the season. Guests can enjoy a cozy experience inside the beautifully designed LEED Gold Certified tasting room or relax in the dog-friendly outdoor patio oasis. While savoring award-winning wines, visitors can also enjoy live local music, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Shale Oak Winery warmly invites guests to embrace the holiday spirit and join in the festivities by reserving tickets for the upcoming December events. The experiences promise to be both fun and unforgettable. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of these special gatherings. Visit Shale Oak Winery’s website today to secure a spot and ensure a memorable holiday season with friends, family, and exceptional wine.

About Shale Oak Winery

Nestled in the heart of Paso Robles, Shale Oak Winery is a LEED Gold Certified winery dedicated to sustainability and environmental preservation. Known for its eco-friendly practices and award-winning wines, Shale Oak offers a unique tasting experience with a focus on limited-production blends and single varietals crafted by winemaker Curtis Hascall. With a dog-friendly tasting room and stunning outdoor landscape, Shale Oak Winery provides a welcoming and memorable destination for wine lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

More Information

To learn more about Shale Oak Winery and the upcoming festive events, please visit https://www.shaleoakwinery.com/.

Contact Shale Oak Winery

3235 Oakdale Road

Paso Robles

CA 93446

United States

(805) 239-4800

Website: https://www.shaleoakwinery.com/

