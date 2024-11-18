The stand-off at Stilfontein must be resolved peacefully and safely

As a Government, we have made a clear determination to deal with acts of criminality, whether they be cash-in-transit heists, extortion, illegal mining, gang violence, or related crimes.

Illegal mining is a form of criminality that has caused a great deal of anger and anguish in communities. To address this problem, we set up an illegal mining task force involving various parts of the security cluster. We also deployed personnel from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the work of the police.

For over a month now, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other Government agencies has been working to resolve a situation of several hundred illegal miners refusing to surface from an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein in the North West.

The miners, who entered the mine to conduct illegal mining operations, face arrest. The operation forms part of the nationwide Operation Vala Umgodi, which continues to register gains in cracking down on illicit mining activities across the country.

Law-enforcement authorities have information that some of the miners may be heavily armed. It is well-established that illegal miners are recruited by criminal gangs and form part of wider organised crime syndicates.

The hazardous nature of illicit and unregulated mining poses considerable risk in terms of the presence of explosives, the inhalation of toxic fumes and the possible collapse of unstable mine shafts. This endangers not only the illegal miners, but also our police and other law enforcement agencies.

Because of the many hazards such an operation poses, law enforcement agencies have been negotiating with the illegal miners since the stand-off began to get them to the surface and to safety.

Police, mine safety experts and emergency and rescue personnel remain at the scene. The situation is precarious, uncertain and potentially volatile.

As part of the operation, police had closed off the entrances the illegal miners use to transport their supplies underground. This has generated a great deal of public debate about the rights of illegal miners.

Acts of violence and intimidation of communities by illegal miners is well-documented. Some illegal miners have been implicated in serious and violent crimes, including murder and gang rape. Many are in the country illegally.

Illicit mining activity costs our economy billions of rands in lost export income, royalties and taxes.

Violence between rival gangs over the spoils of illicit mining has spilled over into surrounding communities and has cost a number of lives.

The hazardous materials used by illegal miners endanger the health of neighbouring communities. Last year, 16 people, including three children, were killed in an explosion in Boksburg in Gauteng linked to gas used by illegal miners to process gold. This was just one of many such accidents linked to illegal mining activity that has claimed the lives of both miners and innocent civilians.

We need to be clear that the activities of these miners are illegal. They pose a risk to our economy, communities and personal safety.

The Stilfontein mine is a crime scene where the offence of illegal mining is being committed. It is standard police practice everywhere to secure a crime scene and to block off escape routes that enable criminals to evade arrest.

In doing so, the police must take great care to ensure that lives are not put at risk and that the rights of all people are respected.

So far, more than 1,000 miners have surfaced and been arrested. Those who resurface are assessed by medical personnel on site. Those in good health are detained and will be processed according to the law. Those who require medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard.

The police will carry out their duties and responsibilities to bring the illegal miners to the surface safely. They will do all they can to reduce the risk of harm to the miners and to our law enforcement officials.

We will continue to work with the mining industry to ensure they take responsibility for rehabilitating or closing mines that are no longer operational.

As a country committed to the rule of law and dedicated to upholding the human rights of all, we will continue to work towards a peaceful resolution of the stand-off at Stilfontein.

With best regards,

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

