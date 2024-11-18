Global United Nations Climate Conference Using 25 GEM Low Speed EVs from U.S.-based Waev

Showcasing a green transportation option, the 25 GEM vehicles are providing clean, all-electric transportation throughout the duration of the conference, which is Nov. 11-22 this year in Baku, Azerbaijan. Unique, all-electric GEM vehicles are outfitted with features such as seatbelts, a rear-view mirror and turn signals – providing a safe and sustainable first-class ride for attendees of the world’s largest climate summit.

A fleet of GEM low speed electric vehicles are providing right-sized mobility, while promoting sustainability, at the conference, Nov. 11-22 in Azerbaijan.

EVs are considered the single most important technology for decarbonizing the transportation sector. GEM use at COP29 exposes these low speed, all electric vehicles to global climate change leaders.” — Paul Vitrano, SVP, Head of Global Dealer Channel and Distribution, Waev Inc

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Nation’s COP29 global climate conference organizers are featuring a fleet of GEM low speed electric vehicles to provide right-sized mobility, while promoting sustainability, at the conference. Transportation is the second-largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for about 16% of global emissions in 2023 – roughly 8.4 billion metric tons. Road vehicles are responsible for 12% of that globally, second only to coal-fired power.* Showcasing a green transportation option, the 25 GEM vehicles are providing clean, all-electric transportation throughout the duration of the conference, which is Nov. 11-22 this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“We can make a significant impact by swapping out gas-guzzling cars, vans, trucks and even carts in favor of all-electric models, and that impact can be even greater with GEM low speed EVs because they demand less from the grid to charge,” said Paul Vitrano, SVP, Head of Global Dealer Channel and Distribution, Waev Inc. “EVs are considered the single most important technology for decarbonizing the transportation sector. As we continue to expand Waev’s presence and relevance globally, GEM use at the United Nations COP29 climate conference exposes the low speed, all electric vehicle category to climate change leaders from around the world.”

Unique, all-electric GEM vehicles are outfitted with features such as seatbelts, a rear-view mirror and turn signals – providing a safe and sustainable first-class ride for attendees of the world’s largest climate summit. With two- to six-seat passenger vehicles and two-seat truck models, cost-efficient GEM EVs are compact and comfortable, offering a premium experience and ability to move efficiently through crowded spaces and narrow pathways. Space for branding and all-electric drivability make them ideal for large conferences and events, like COP29. With a top speed of 25 mph, GEM EVs also are street-legal motor vehicles in the United States and select jurisdictions around the world.

“ITA is proud to support U.S. manufacturers, like GEM and Waev, to provide their clean energy technology solutions globally as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future. Clean tech exports support U.S. jobs, strengthen the economy and position the United States as a global leader in clean energy technology and climate solutions,” said Heather Evans, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing, U.S. International Trade Administration.

COP29 is the 29th gathering of the Conference of the Parties that brings together world leaders to address the global problem of climate change. It’s an annual, two week gathering of the 197 countries that have agreed to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

* Statista and International Energy Agency

Learn more about GEM electric vehicles at www.gemcar.com/low-speed-vehicles/.

About Waev Inc.

Waev Inc. provides access to safe and dependable electric vehicles through the manufacturing, distribution and support of the GEM, Taylor-Dunn and Tiger product lines. Founded in 2021, Waev is redefining EVs to make life and work easier, more efficient and more enjoyable. This is driven by our commitment to sustainable, safe, future-focused solutions that lead to the adoption and advancement of electrification without compromising the job or purpose of the vehicle. Our collaborative and agile partnerships stem from these shared values and common pursuit to advance mobility.

GEM has been an established EV leader in the LSV space for 25 years. Taylor-Dunn has a rich 70-year legacy of providing tailored industrial vehicles. Tiger heavy-duty tow tractors have been towing cargo, baggage, parcel, and other equipment for ground support applications since 1981. All vehicles are engineered and produced at the Waev headquarters and manufacturing center of excellence in Southern California. Visit us at waevinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.