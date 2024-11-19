SEOPS Expands Launch Services in Europe via Partnership with Netherlands’ Axient Systems

SEOPS brings wealth of experience securing launch capacity, integration services, and deployment hardware to commercial and government organizations in Europe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOPS , a leading provider of responsive launch and space mission services, announced today it has signed a partnership agreement with Axient Systems B.V. This partnership will deliver a strategic capability in the mission lifecycle that helps enable a one-stop-shop for delivering any payload from mission concept to launch and on-orbit operations. First developed for U.S. space customers, the combined services will be applied to Axient Systems’ PAMI-1 project for the Netherlands Ministry of Defense, and subsequently other government and commercial organizations in the European market.“We strive to be a fully integrated space mission services provider, leveraging the expertise of strategic partners, to provide world-class mission capabilities to Government and commercial customers in Europe,” said Jay Kovacs, Managing Director, Axient Systems B.V. “SEOPS’ services integrate seamlessly into ours, and as a team, they share the same customer-first commitment. We couldn’t be more pleased to bring the experience and efficiency benefits of this exciting partnership to the EU market.”Under the terms of the agreement, Axient Systems will provide primary mission systems engineering services, while SEOPS will offer launch capacity, deployment hardware, testing and licensing support, vehicle integration, along with access to cleanroom and secure facilities if needed. In addition to its core capabilities, SEOPS also provides innovative launch programs such as LaunchLock , which provides clients maximum flexibility with minimum risk. WIth LaunchLock, satellite operators have a 3-year advance opportunity to secure a launch window, which can be narrowed and refined as spacecraft readiness advances. It also provides early access to the SEOPS integration team to iron out requirements that may influence the spacecraft design, saving expensive modifications down the road.“We’re passionate about pushing the boundaries to make it easier for organizations to get to space,” said Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPS. “This partnership with Axient continues those efforts, offering customers everything they need to get on orbit – with teams who’ve ‘been there, done that.’ Leveraging years of success executing complex missions for the U.S. government, we’re excited to bring our capabilities and track record to a wider audience and open up a new frontier in Europe.”Bringing nearly a decade of experience in payload integration, mission management, and deployment solutions, SEOPS also provides in-house designed and engineered flight hardware and an orbital transfer vehicle. The company recently partnered with Intuitive Machines to offer rideshare services on upcoming lunar missions, including to the surface of the Moon, geostationary transfer orbit, and Lagrange points. SEOPS collectively brings expertise from more than 400 satellite deployments, including for the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and NRO. Additionally, the company has managed 16 rideshare launches, including many SpaceX Transporter and International Space Station cargo rendezvous missions.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement, and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS’ comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, orbital transfer vehicle solutions, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.space.About Axient SystemsAxient Systems B.V., a Delft Netherlands based wholly owned subsidiary of Astrion, delivers innovative mission integration solutions for defense, civilian and commercial customers in space mission and systems, critical asset security, and advanced modeling and simulation including digital twinning. We partner with our customers to address their most critical challenges and integrate innovative solutions that deliver robust capabilities, accelerating assured performance. To learn more about how Axient Systems can help meet your most critical challenges, visit www.axientcorp.com or email info@axientsystems.nlAbout AstrionAstrion delivers the difference that empowers our customers and nation to take on what’s next. Astrion stands as a partner for progress, providing cutting-edge solutions and services that boost preparedness, optimize performance, and ensure mission success. Astrion embraces a forward-thinking spirit to tackle critical challenges across cybersecurity, digital solutions, mission support, science & engineering, and test & evaluation to support defense and civilian customers. For more information, please visit www.astrion.us ###

