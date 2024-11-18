Submit Release
Government on the passing of veteran journalist Jean-Jacques Cornish

Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Jean-Jacques Cornish, a veteran journalist, editor, and authoritative commentator on African affairs, who has passed away.

JJ, as he was affectionately known, dedicated his life to the pursuit of journalistic excellence, both in South Africa and internationally. As a former London Bureau Chief of the South African Press Association (SAPA), he ensured that South African stories were told on a global platform. JJ's nuanced commentary on African affairs enriched public discourse and contributed to a deeper understanding of the continent’s challenges and opportunities.

His passing is a significant loss to the journalism profession and the African narrative that he worked tirelessly to amplify.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

