Creatio and ITC Infotech Join Forces to Transform the UK & European Banking and Financial Services Sector with No-Code

ITC Infotech will utilize Creatio’s no-code platform to provide customized digital solutions that swiftly respond to market demands

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with ITC Infotech , a global leader in technology services and solutions. Together, the companies are set to revolutionize the Banking and Financial Services industry across the UK and Europe, streamlining operations and improving time-to-market with innovative, tailor-made solutions built with no-code.ITC Infotech is a global technology services provider, offering business-friendly solutions that drive operational excellence and foster sustainable growth. Through a combination of digital expertise, industry-specific alliances, and a strong business foundation from its parent company, ITC Limited, the company services clients across industries including Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and more.“Our partnership with Creatio is aimed at making it easier, simpler, and faster for our Financial Services customers to collaborate and innovate. By combining ITC Infotech's deep domain expertise and Creatio's cutting-edge no-code platform, we will empower our clients to rapidly develop and deploy tailored solutions that meet evolving market needs, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce time-to-market,” said Anindya Roy, President, Europe at ITC Infotech.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals."Our collaboration with ITC Infotech will empower businesses in the financial services industry in the UK and Europe to overcome the traditional complexities of software development. With our combined expertise, clients can accelerate time-to-value and create truly customized solutions that drive better outcomes and operational efficiencies with no-code”, said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About ITC Infotech:ITC Infotech is a global technology services provider, offering business-friendly solutions that drive operational excellence and foster sustainable growth. Through a combination of digital expertise, industry-specific alliances, and a strong business foundation from its parent company, ITC Limited, the company serves clients across industries including Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and more.For further information, visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.