Tumor Ablation Market estimated to reach US$2.125 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.13%

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tumor ablation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.125 billion by 2030.Tumor ablation is a medical procedure that eliminates diseased tissue without cutting-open surgery; especially cancerous growths. This method utilizes several techniques such as radio frequency (RF), laser surgery, microwave surgery and cryosurgery among others to remove malignant cells but not common ones. This operation is significant due to its ability to prevent injury of nearby normal cells; thereby reducing recovery time and improving patient’s quality of life. Various technologies includes the use of CT scans, MRTs, and ultrasounds which facilitate better precision in tracking the treatments concerned. A rise in the global market for tumor ablation is mainly as a result of the increasing global cancer cases, which are a key driving factor. Besides operating on this principle, market growth is also being fueled by continued advancements in the medical field. This has in turn made the market grow due to the increased attention of the general public on minimally invasive.Tumor ablation therapies are getting more expensive because of the ageing population who are more prone to cancer, along with more profitable market opportunities occurring through health systems that prioritize reducing surgical issues. Additionally, the market is being positively impacted by the advent of precision medicine. Owing to the high costs of healthcare, the market is further influenced by escalating medical tourism , easy accessibility to other high-end hospitals, as well as the huge amounts of research and development currently taking place.Further, care driven by personal requirements has become ever more pivotal these days in healthcare systems that tailor treatment plans around individual patients’ peculiarities. Owing to this pivot of patient-centricity, the market for tumor ablation has drastically changed. Medical professionals are developing very specific treatment plans that are effective by considering numerous patient characteristics when designing therapies such as age, medical history and genetic predispositions which are key among others. In relation to the heterogeneous nature of tumors, cancer patients may frequently exhibit different therapeutic responses thereby necessitating this personalized approach. Healthcare professionals are better able to determine which tumor ablation therapy is most suitable for each patient by utilizing data analytics, genomics , and personalized medical histories.Moreover, in order to expand their clientele and take a bigger chunk of the market, major players are strengthening their offers by modernizing their goods, taking advantage of significant cooperative drives, and thinking about acquisitions and government approvals. For example, Johnson & Johnson Service Inc. reported in April 2023 that the first patient in its clinical Investigational Device Exemption trial which aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of transbronchial microwave ablation using the NEUWAVE FLEX microwave ablation system had received treatment in North America. This system was guided by the MONARCH platform.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tumor-ablation-market The tumor ablation market, by technology, is divided into four types- Radiofrequency (Rf) ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and other technologies. The benefits of radiofrequency ablation, such as its efficiency and specificity in solid tumor ablation procedures for the kidney and liver, explain the demand for this type of treatment. Furthermore, radiofrequency ablation can be used to treat multiple tumors concurrently, utilizing multiple electrodes positioned at different sites to improve procedural efficiency. It is anticipated that this will accelerate the uptake of sophisticated tumor ablation methods. Furthermore, unlike electric current in a radiofrequency ablation device, the energy of a microwave (MW) ablation device propagates electromagnetic fields. This enhances the use of microwave ablation technology in tissues like bones and lungs that have low electrical conductance.The tumor ablation market, by mode of treatment, is divided into three types- Surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation, and percutaneous ablation. The percutaneous ablation techniques provide greater safety, less scarring, and a quicker recovery. Further factors that are expected to increase the segment demand are speedy surgery times, patient comfort, and cost effectiveness. Higher systemic complications, particularly in hospitals with a shortage of qualified personnel, are expected to restrain the system's expansion.Furthermore, because of the high risk of tumor recurrence, percutaneous ablation should not be used to treat lesions that are very close to the heart, bile duct, gall bladder, or gastrointestinal tract. Thus, laparoscopic ablation is effective in these situations in achieving long-term results while also maintaining minimal invasiveness. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the laparoscopic ablation segment.The tumor ablation market, by application, is divided into five types- Liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bone metastasis, and other applications. Given the effectiveness of radiofrequency and microwave ablation technology in the treatment of renal tumors, the kidney cancer market is expected to expand quickly. Patients with a single kidney, tumors less than 4 cm, and slow recovery after surgery can have ablated kidney tumors.The North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the tumor ablation market during the forecasted period. One of the factors propelling the growth of the tumor ablation market in this region is the growing investments in cancer treatment and diagnosis methods made by various companies and government organizations. Some of the key drivers driving the growth of the tumor ablation market are the rising number of tumor and cancer cases as well as the rising geriatric population in North American nations.The research includes several key players from the tumor ablation market, such as Healthtronics, Inc., Medtronic, PLC, Sonacare Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edap TMS S.A., Misonix, Inc., Galil Medical, Inc., Neuwave Medical, Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, Angiodynamics, Inc.The market analytics report segments the tumor ablation market using the following criteria:• By Technologyo Radiofrequency (Rf) Ablationo Microwave Ablationo Cryoablationo Other Technologies• By Mode of Treatmento Surgical Ablationo Laparoscopic Ablationo Percutaneous Ablation• By Applicationo Liver Cancero Lung Cancero Kidney Cancero Bone Metastasiso Other Applications• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• Others• Companies Mentioned:o Healthtronics, Inc.o Medtronic, PLCo Sonacare Medicalo Boston Scientific Corporationo Edap TMS S.A.o Misonix, Inc.o Galil Medical, Inc.o Neuwave Medical, Inc.o Mermaid Medical A/So Angiodynamics, Inc.Explore More Reports:• Liquid Biopsy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-liquid-biopsy-market • T-Cell Immunotherapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/t-cell-immunotherapy-market • Cardiac Mapping Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cardiac-mapping-market

