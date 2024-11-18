Submit Release
OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: 

  • 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, New York City, November 19th – 20th, 2024
  • Canaccord Genuity’s 2024 CG MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, New York City, November 21st, 2024

Conference Details: 

13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference
Date:  Tuesday, November 19th – Wednesday 20th
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: The Hard Rock Hotel, New York City
Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
Date:  Thursday, November 21st
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: The Westin NY Grand Central, New York City


To request a meeting or for more details about the conferences please reach out to your institutional contact or email.

About OptimizeRx 
OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.  

OptimizeRx Contact  
Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance 
adsilva@optimizerx.com 

Investor Relations Contact 
Ashley Robinson 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 


