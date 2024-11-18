OptimizeRx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp . (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

13 th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, New York City, November 19 th – 20 th , 2024

Conference Details:

13 th Annual ROTH Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, November 19th – Wednesday 20th Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: The Hard Rock Hotel, New York City



Canaccord Genuity’s MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum Date: Thursday, November 21st Format: 1x1 Meetings Location: The Westin NY Grand Central, New York City



To request a meeting or for more details about the conferences please reach out to your institutional contact or email.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

