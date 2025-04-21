Tumella Unveils the Strongest Folding Umbrella on the Market, Setting a New Standard for Durability

Dutch Company Redefines Expectations for Compact Travel Umbrellas with Wind Resistance up to 70 MPH

Dordrecht, The Netherlands, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for spring showers, Tumella’s bestselling umbrella emerges as a must-have companion for the season even under extreme weather. Designed to endure wind speeds of over 70 miles per hour, this compact umbrella stands out in the marketplace for its strength, engineering, and long-term reliability.





Tumella was born after two years of research and development aimed at addressing the most common shortcomings consumers face with a typical umbrella for rain. With this release, Tumella introduces a folding umbrella designed to perform far beyond the expectations of portable models.

Engineered for Extreme Weather Conditions

Unlike many compact umbrellas that fail in adverse weather, Tumella’s umbrella features a full fiberglass 9-rib frame—engineered to flex without breaking, offering strength and resilience even in harsh conditions. The vented canopy structure helps regulate airflow, significantly reducing the risk of the umbrella inverting in strong gusts.

The umbrella was rigorously tested in controlled environments, including wind tunnel simulations at the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands. These tests confirmed the product’s ability to withstand wind speeds exceeding 70 MPH, a performance level not typically associated with folding umbrellas.

“Our goal was to deliver an umbrella that people can truly depend on—something compact enough for everyday use, but engineered to perform in real storms,” said Aron Smith, head of Product Development at Tumella. “This umbrella is the result of blending user-focused design with durable materials and high standards for performance.”

Design That Balances Strength and Portability

Although developed with extreme durability in mind, the Tumella umbrella retains the portability users expect from a travel umbrella. It folds down to a compact size suitable for briefcases, backpacks, and carry-ons, making it an ideal solution for commuters, travelers, and urban dwellers who experience varied weather.

In addition to its wind resistance, the umbrella includes features such as automatic open/close functionality, a high-quality canopy fabric for water repellency and UV protection, and a non-slip handle for secure grip. These elements were chosen to enhance daily usability and improve the overall experience for customers using their umbrella for rain or sun protection.

Lifetime Warranty Emphasizes Product Integrity

Tumella stands behind the durability of its folding umbrella with a lifetime warranty. The company notes that the warranty is not merely a selling point but a reflection of its confidence in the product’s engineering and construction.

“We understand that consumers are tired of buying a new umbrella every season,” Aron added. “That’s why we’ve built this one to last—and we’re prepared to stand by that with a warranty that reflects our belief in the product.”

Available Now Through Tumella.com and Amazon

The new Tumella compact umbrella is now available for purchase on Amazon. Positioned as a premium solution in the umbrella market, it appeals to consumers looking for a travel umbrella that combines rugged design with the convenience of portability.

While the umbrella was built to meet the demands of severe rain and wind, its practical size and ease of use make it a smart everyday accessory. Whether used for navigating rainy city streets or preparing for an outdoor excursion, Tumella’s folding umbrella offers a strong alternative to traditional models that often fall short in real-world use.

A Solution to Common Umbrella Failures

Consumer dissatisfaction with poorly made umbrellas was a driving force behind this product's development. Tumella focused on real-life feedback about breakage, inversion, and unreliable mechanisms. The result is a folding umbrella that significantly minimizes these frustrations, giving users a tool that’s dependable and easy to carry.

Every aspect of the umbrella's design—from the frame to the fabric—was chosen to solve the problems that typical compact umbrellas don’t address. Its wind resistance and thoughtful construction make it a go-to option for those seeking a durable and portable umbrella for rain.

About Tumella

Tumella is a Dutch company headquartered in Dordrecht, committed to designing reliable and innovative travel gear. With a focus on quality, functionality, and long-term value, Tumella develops products that solve everyday problems with practical, well-crafted solutions. The company’s mission is to offer dependable accessories—like its flagship folding umbrella—that improve the lives of its customers through thoughtful design and durable performance.

For more information, visit https://tumella.com.





Media Contact Company Name: Tumella Contact Person: Aron Smith Email: info@tumella.com Phone: (877) 796-6778 Country: The Netherlands Website: https://tumella.com

