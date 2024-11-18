Surgical Glove Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.48% to reach US$4,227.887 million by 2030

The surgical glove market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% from US$3,095.141 million in 2025 to US$4,227.887 million by 2030.

The surgical glove market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% from US$3,095.141 million in 2025 to US$4,227.887 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the surgical glove market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$4,227.887 million by 2030.Surgical gloves are a type of disposable glove that is designed particularly for surgeries to protect patients, surgeons, or doctors from any kind of contamination. The surgical glove, which is one type of medical glove , is specifically made up of either latex or nitrile, which is a synthetic material, and other different polymers. Surgical gloves offer multiple benefits to healthcare professionals, as they are disposable, and are also resistant to chemical substances. These gloves protect the transmission of germs, to and from the patients, and medical personnel. The surgical gloves offer puncture resistance and can be used during various critical procedures. These come in two major types, powdered and non-powdered types, and are made using various synthetic and natural materials like latex, and neoprene among others.The growth in the global healthcare and medical industry is expected to push the demand for surgical gloves forward. Several companies, all across the world, operating in the healthcare and medical equipment industry, are trying to enter the surgical glove market, as it offers a greater market opportunity. For instance, in July 2024, Ansell, a global leader in protective equipment and medical glove manufacturer acquired Kimberley Clark's personal protective equipment business, to boost its medical and protective glove business forward. In May 2022, the Globus Group introduced their new-gen single-use glove range for the healthcare industry, which includes all major types of disposable gloves.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/surgical-glove-market By material, the surgical glove market is segmented into latex, nitrile, PI (polyisoprene), and neoprene (polychloroprene). The neoprene (polychloroprene) category in the material segment of the surgical glove market is projected to grow at a higher rate. Neoprene (polychloroprene) is a type of synthetic rubber, and it offers greater flexibility, durability, and chemical resistance. These gloves are allergen-free, and provide comfort and tactile sensitivity to the healthcare personnel. These gloves also offer greater resistance to cuts and tears, than any other materials. The surgical gloves made using the neoprene (polychloroprene) material offer various other benefits to the healthcare industry and have higher density and tensile strength. The gloves made from neoprene (polychloroprene) material are preferred by medical personnel as natural materials like latex may cause latex allergies.The surgical glove market by end-user is segmented into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. In the end-user segment of the surgical glove market, the hospitals and clinics category is estimated to attain a greater market share. The hospitals offer several types of surgical procedures and have a greater flow of patients as compared to the other categories in the segment. These gloves are used in countless procedures in the hospital, like general examinations and surgeries.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the surgical glove market is growing significantly, as the region offers an expanding infrastructural development in the healthcare industry. Various countries like India, Taiwan, and Vietnam are pushing their medical equipment industry, and developing manufacturing units in their countries. The region is among the biggest producers of healthcare and medical products in the globe. Nations like India, China, and Malaysia in the region also have one of the highest demands for healthcare and medical equipment, expanding the market demand in the region.Furthermore, the rise in the governmental healthcare expenditure of several nations in the region like India, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Japan among others, is also expected to boost the healthcare landscape of the nation, expanding the demand for surgical gloves. The region is also home to the largest population of the globe, with India and China leading the global population, increasing the demand for various medical needs, like surgeries and other procedures, resulting in an increase in the demand for related equipment like surgical gloves.The research includes several key players from the surgical glove market, such as Ansell Limited, INitrile, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vulkan Medical, a.s., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Sempermed (A Part of Semperit Ag Holding), RFB Latex Limited, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.The market analytics report segments the surgical glove market as follows:• By Materialo Latexo Nitrileo PI (Polyisoprene)o Neoprene (Polychloroprene)• By End-usero Hospitals & Clinicso Ambulatory Surgery Centers• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• South Africa• Saudi Arabia• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• South Korea• India• Thailand• Taiwan• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Ansell Limited• INitrile• Mölnlycke Health Care AB• Cardinal Health• Medline Industries, Inc.• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Vulkan Medical, a.s.• Top Glove Corporation Bhd• Sempermed (A Part of Semperit Ag Holding)• RFB Latex Limited• Kossan Rubber Industries BhdExplore More Reports:• Powdered Surgical Gloves Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/powdered-surgical-glove-market • Nitrile Surgical Gloves Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nitrile-surgical-glove-market • Non- Powdered Surgical Gloves Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/non-powdered-surgical-glove-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.