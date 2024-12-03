ASCM CONNECT Transforms to CHAINge: An Innovation-Focused Conference for the Future of Supply Chain Management

ASCM CONNECT evolves into CHAINge, a transformative conference for supply chain innovation, education, and collaboration in Europe and North America in 2025.

CHAINge is a completely reimagined experience that puts the power in the hands of supply chain professionals. It’s where the industry comes together to learn, connect, and actively shape the future.” — Abe Eshkenazi, CEO at ASCM, CSCP, CPA, CAE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced a bold evolution in supply chain education, leadership, and collaboration. ASCM CONNECT, a cornerstone event for supply chain professionals for over the last several years, is transforming into CHAINge, a dynamic new conference experience unlike any other in the industry bringing together executives and operators alike.CHAINge is more than just a new name; it’s a movement. Built by the industry for the industry, CHAINge is designed to navigate the constant innovation and disruption shaping the future of supply chains by educating generations of supply chain leaders on the ever-evolving landscape.“We’re not just changing the name, we’re changing the game,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CPIM, CPA, CAE. “CHAINge is a completely reimagined experience that puts the power in the hands of supply chain professionals. It’s where the industry comes together to learn, connect, and actively shape the future.”“It is an honor for me to act as Chair for the upcoming CHAINge event in Europe in my birth country of Belgium. Having worked with ASCM for the last 20+ years on defining processes at end user companies, it is exciting to work with ASCM on this “chainge” to bring a new experience to the conference attendees.” says Bart De Muynck, a respected industry expert and frequent speaker at industry events. Bart was previously a VP of Research at Gartner where he was also the chair for the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium for 4 years.What sets CHAINge apart:=> CHAINge Your Perspective: Break the mold of traditional conferences with a fresh, modern experience focused on collaboration, education, innovation, and actionable insights.=> CHAINge Your Thinking: Dive deep into emerging technologies, disruptive trends, and bold new approaches to supply chain management.=> CHAINge Your Network: Forge powerful connections with a diverse community of supply chain professionals through structured networking activities and collaborative learning opportunities.=> CHAINge Your Skills: Gain practical skills and knowledge through interactive workshops, simulations, and hands-on learning experiences.=> CHAINge Your Future: Equip yourself with the insights and strategies needed to build adaptable, resilient, and sustainable supply chains that can thrive in an ever-changing world.The Future is Here—Are You Ready to CHAINge? Join us for CHAINge and be part of a transformative experience that will redefine the future of supply chain management. Together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and resilient future for the industry. CHAINge Europe will be held June 17 -18, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium and CHAINge North America will be held September 9-10, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.About ASCMThe Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompass award winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit ascm.org.

