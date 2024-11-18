Single-Use Bioreactors Market anticipated to reach US$7.258 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.55%

The single-use bioreactors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% from US$5.462 billion in 2025 to US$7.258 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the single-use bioreactors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$7.258 billion by 2030.A bioreactor is a type of equipment or vessel, which is used for biochemical reactions, that can convert starting material to given products, in an optimum condition. The single used bioreactor offers disposable technology, that contains a disposable bag, replacing the conventional culture vessels. This type of bioreactor offers personnel time efficiency, as it prevents the need for cleaning, and also prevents cross-contamination. The single-use bioreactor also reduces the operating cost, and initial capital investments, increasing the production volume. These types of bioreactors can be used for various applications, like mammalian cell culture, vaccine productions, T-cell-based therapeutics developments, and others.The demand for single-use bioreactors is estimated to grow with the expanding demand for medicine products and vaccines in the global market. Single-use bioreactors are used by research institutes for the development of new drugs, monoclonal antibodies , and vaccines, whereas contracted manufacturing organizations use them for the commercial production of such products. Various companies have increased the capacity of their single-use bioreactors to increase the production volume. In June 2024, AGC Biologics announced the completion of their new manufacturing location, which has double the capacity of their single-use bioreactors for the mammalian services, offering the increased capacity of about 150 more batches of drug products annually. Similarly, in June 2024, WuXi Biologics announced the installation of three 5,000-liter single-use bioreactors, which is aimed to boost the manufacturing capacity of the company.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/single-use-bioreactors-market By product type, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into single-use bioreactor systems, media bags, filtration assemblies, and other products. The single-use bioreactor system contains various components like a feeding pump, agitation system, detection monitor, and sensor pump among others. The media bags or disposable bags are made using three layers of plastic foil and are used for the safe handling of biopharmaceutical liquid. The filtration assembly consists of various components, that are used for large-scale GMP production.The single-use bioreactors market by cell type is segmented into mammalian cells, bacteria, yeast, and other cell types. The single-use bioreactor is used for the large-scale production of several cells, including mammalian cells and stem cells among others. The single-use bioreactors are used by scientists for the cultivation and production of bacteria and yeast cells.By molecule type, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, stem cells, gene-modified cells, and other molecule types. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-engineered antibody substitutes, that can enhance, restore, and mimic the immune system's attack on the cells, which can be developed using single-use bioreactors. The single-use bioreactor is used to produce or develop inactive vaccines, and another subtype of vaccines. The single-use bioreactor includes optimum geometry with a stirrer, which helps in the development of stem cells. The single-use bioreactor is suitable for the development and production of gene-modified cells.The single-use bioreactors market by end-user is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, contract research organizations, and other end-users. In the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, single-use bioreactors are used for the development of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, mammalian cells, and other drug development. In contract research organizations, these types of bioreactors are used for the commercial production of vaccines, and other drugs.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the single-use bioreactors market is growing significantly, as the region offers an expanding infrastructural development in the healthcare market. The region is among the biggest producers of healthcare and medical products. Nations like India, China, and Malaysia. in the region also have one of the highest production and export volumes of vaccines and other medical products, expanding the market demand in the region.The research includes several key players from the single-use bioreactors market, such as ABEC Inc., Celltainer, Distek Inc., Eppendorf AG, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin, Danaher, PBS Biotech, Cellexus, Applikon BiotechnologyThe market analytics report segments the single-use bioreactors market as follows:• By Product Typeo Single-Use Bioreactor Systemso Media Bagso Filtration Assemblieso Other Products• By Cell Typeo Mammalian cello Bacteriao Yeasto Other Cell Types• By Molecule Typeo Monoclonal Antibodieso Vaccineso Stem Cellso Gene-modified Cellso Other Molecule Types• By End-Usero Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical industrieso Contract Research Organisationso Other End-Users• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• ABEC Inc.• Celltainer• Distek Inc.• Eppendorf AG• GE Healthcare• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Parker Hannifin• Danaher• PBS Biotech• Cellexus• Applikon BiotechnologyExplore More Reports:• Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pharmaceutical-filtration-market • Auto-Injector Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pharmaceutical-filtration-market • Microservices in Healthcare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-microservices-in-healthcare-market

