Worldepack Unveils High-Efficiency Cartoning and Case Line for Nail Screw Packaging

Cartoning and Case Packer for Nails Screws and Other Hardware Fasteners

Worldepack designed a hardware fastener packaging line featuring a 14-head weigher for 1lb cartons and includes cartoning, and a case-packer.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldepack recently delivered a fully customized nail screw packaging line for a hardware fastener manufacturer with specific requirements. This project highlights how Worldepack works closely with customers to design practical, efficient packaging solutions.The Customer’s Packaging NeedsScrew1.The screw sizes vary from 2.65mm x 25.4mm to 3.9mm x 114.3mm.2. The screw unit weights vary from 1.34~ 11.5g/pcs.3. Each inner box is packed with 1lb screws/nails.4. Weight tolerance per box is +/-3%， speed :20~30 times per minCarton1. Folding box form: Same as your sample2. Carton sealing form: same as your sample3. Carton folding speed: 20-30 pieces/minute4. Inner box size: 115.5 mm x 88.9 mm x 44.6 mm/Case1. Packing quantity: 3*4 arrangement, 12 boxes/case2. Sealing form: top and bottom seal3. Corrugated master carton size: 362 mm x 125 mm x 144 mm.Worldepack’s SolutionAfter carefully assessing the client’s needs, Worldepack proposed multiple options and ultimately delivered a fully automated system with the following configurations:Multi-Head Combination WeigherCase Packing Module1. Options Based on Production CapacityOption 1: For production capacities requiring 10–15 boxes per minute, a 10-head 2.5L weigher is recommended. Each box weighs approximately 500g, and the weighing speed is 15–20 times per minute. This setup pairs with a single magnetic sorting machine, which operates at a speed of around 10 boxes per minute.Option 2: For higher capacities of 15–25 boxes per minute, a 14-head 2.5L weigher is suggested. This scale achieves speeds of 20–30 times per minute and pairs with two magnetic sorting machines for faster operation.2. Options Based on Carton TypeOption 1:For folding boxes with an insertable tongue, the design retains the window for customers to open, remove screws, and reseal the box repeatedly. A corner labeling machine is required to secure the closure. Additionally, the box should leave a 2–3cm gap below the sealing height to ensure smooth tongue insertion. This option has a lower box sealing cost but requires the labeling machine for secure closure.Option 2:For glue-sealed boxes, glue can be applied on one or three sides.Three-sided glue: This blocks the box window, increasing sealing costs. However, it allows the tongue to adhere externally, preserving the window design and eliminating the need for a corner labeling machine.One-sided glue: This option reduces glue costs while maintaining the window design. The box’s tongue adheres externally, combining functionality with cost efficiency.By tailoring these options, Worldepack ensures that the client receives a cost-effective, high-performance packaging solution that meets both production and design requirements.What Makes This Line SpecialSpot-On Accuracy: Multi-head weigher ensures every carton weighs exactly 1 pound, cutting waste and keeping the product consistent.Adaptable Design: The system works with different nail screw sizes and types so that the client can use it for other products in the future.Speed and Efficiency: The automated process saves time and reduces labor costs from start to finish.Tough and Reliable: Built to handle the sharp edges and weight of nails, the system runs smoothly even under heavy workloads.Tailored Integration: Worldepack designed the line to fit perfectly into the client’s existing setup, ensuring a seamless workflow.A Great Example of Custom SolutionsThis project shows how Worldepack listens to its customers and builds systems that solve their specific problems. By combining advanced technology with a flexible approach, Worldepack helps businesses improve production, save money, and deliver high-quality products.About WorldepackWorldepack specializes in packaging machinery for industries like hardware fasteners, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company is known for its innovative designs and customer-first attitude, making it a trusted partner for manufacturers worldwide.Wrapping It UpWorldepack’s custom nail packaging line is a game-changer for hardware manufacturers. With its focus on precision, flexibility, and efficiency, this solution sets a new standard for automated packaging.To learn more, visit Worldepack’s website or reach out to their sales team!

Automatic Box Packaging Line for Hardware

