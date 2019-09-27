Form fill seal machine and pouch packaging machinery for food like snack, dry fruits ,nuts, cookies,pasta, coffee, sugar,ketchup sauce.

GUANGZHOU, ALABAMA, 中国, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snack Packing Machine for FoodAre you looking for packaging machinery to pack your Food? Are you interest in different popular package in market nowdays ?Here we will introduce the form fill seal machine for food.Snack packaging macine for candy, melon seeds, potato chips, pistachio nuts, peanuts, jelly, frozen dumplings, biscuits, chocolate, nuts, pet food, puffed food. Powder filling machine for milk powder, detergent powder, liquid sealing machine for hony ,ketchup sauce . Tea bag packaging machine for green tea ,flower tea .Hardware packing machine for screw ,nut bolt, nail.According to the shape and volume of your food, we have cup measure and multihead line for small granule like coffee , sugar, seeds, tea,chips ,snack, nuts, pasta ,oatmeal milk ; screw auger for powdering dosing ; pump for ketchup sauce ,water , liquid .We have 2 head linear , 4 head liner ,10 head liner or 14 head liner for your different capacity requirement.According to your different pouch style ,we have different machine models.Pillow bag, guesst bag ,quad sealing bag, doypackbag, premade stand up pouch .We can show you parameter of packing macine here.This is the fully automatic chips packing Machine, machine is able to dosing and filling the chips into the pouch which is the machine made from the film ,then sealing and cut. High precise and fast . You only need to add the chips into the feeder and set the volume per pouch on the touch screen , put the roll film on the machine, then machine will begin working , from powder to one bag, Save cost for you. Lot number printer is optional device .The scope of packaging:It’s suitable to use in packing the high accuracy and easy fragile material , such as : puffy food , crispy rice , Potato Chips , Snacks , candy , pistachio , sugar , apple slices , dumpling , chocolate , pet food , small wares etc .Operating principle & working processThe products come from the production line→When the products drop into the vibrator with bucket hopper, it will be vibrated out to the conveyor→ the conveyor will keep sending the product to the weigher until the weigher sending the signal to it.→the multi heads weigher is for dosing the product and dropping it to the packing machine time by time. It is continuously given the finished signal to the packing machine.→When the packing machine gets the signal, it will feedback to the weigher and start dropping down the product, then the machine starts drawing down the film, printing the date, sealing, and cutting the package.→ When the bags made out, they will be transferred out by the finished product conveyor and then to the turn table or the secondary packing.Main Performance And Structure Features:1.A complete package process.This vffs packing machine is capable of automatically completing a series of packaging processes for filling, metering, bagging, date printing, charging (exhaust), and product output.2.Save time, effort, power, and smarter operation.3.Multi-selection of packing bag you can choose. it not only could provide the pillow bag, angle fold bag, hang hole bag, link bag, etc, but also it could provide a packing with a new and fashion design, excellent technology.4.Provide a good quality and high precision, efficiency. Meanwhiles, it would not crash the materials.5.Easy to operate and use. VFFS high speed machine is a Simple and generous food packing machine.6.A multi heads weigher-The multihead weigher packing machine (four servo motors) has 10 heads high speed weigher.If you have any question pls visit our website www.worldepack.com



