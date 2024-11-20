Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Launches Marine Biology Unit to Inspire Ocean Stewardship

Team at the launch of the Marine Biology Unit, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Sea turtle gliding through the vibrant reefs of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. A glimpse inside the Marine Biology Unit Underwater wonders during a dive at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

COLOMBO, WESTERN, MALDIVES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon , renowned as one of the top diving destinations by Lonely Planet in 2020, has always been more than a tropical sanctuary of turquoise waters and vibrant coral reefs. As a leader in sustainable tourism, the resort is taking its commitment to ocean preservation to new depths with the launch of its Marine Biology Unit—a pioneering initiative designed to inspire environmental stewardship and foster a deeper connection between guests and the underwater world.The Marine Biology Unit represents a cornerstone of the resort’s long-term vision which is to not only safeguard the delicate ecosystems that make the Maldives a global treasure but also to empower its visitors and community with the knowledge to protect them. As climate change, overfishing, and pollution pose growing threats to the world’s oceans, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is setting an example for responsible tourism, ensuring that conservation remains at the heart of its guest experience and corporate ethos.Housed in a reimagined library space, the Marine Biology Unit serves as an engaging hub where guests can learn about the intricate dynamics of marine life. This initiative is guided by the expertise of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ first female marine biologist , supported by the collective knowledge and experience of the resort’s management team and seasoned diving professionals. Together, they bring a holistic approach to environmental awareness, blending scientific insights with practical, hands-on learning. Daily sessions delve into themes like coral resilience, marine biodiversity, and sustainable diving practices, while interactive tools such as fish identification checklists encourage guests to actively explore the resort’s thriving reefs.Commenting on this milestone, Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, said, “The launch of our Marine Biology Unit is the realization of a long-awaited dream and a meaningful contribution to our ESG initiatives . Our mission is to empower guests and staff to become true stewards of the ocean, fostering a deep respect for marine life that will resonate long after their stay at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. We hope this initiative not only enriches their experience but also builds a foundation of environmental responsibility that extends to the wider community.”Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has long championed eco-friendly practices, recognising the vital role they play in preserving the island’s unparalleled natural beauty. By engaging guests as partners in environmental protection, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon aspires to make a lasting, positive impact, fostering a shared sense of responsibility that will preserve the island’s pristine marine environment for generations to come.

