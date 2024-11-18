OSCE promotes intelligence-led policing to strengthen efforts against crime in Moldova

From 11 to 15 November, the OSCE gathered representatives from Moldova's General Police Inspectorate in a series of meetings to strengthen national policing strategies through an intelligence-led policing (ILP) framework.

The discussions helped identify skill and knowledge gaps critical to the effective implementation of intelligence-led policing and in the use of strategic analysis, such as data collection, trend analyses, resource planning and the legal aspects of intelligence work. National stakeholders reviewed the Inspectorate’s organizational structures, procedures, available ICT tools to understand the effectiveness of current training programmes and explore opportunities to integrate international good practices.

Participants included law enforcement staff at all levels—analysts, middle and senior managers, as well as policy-makers. Their feedback was essential to identify the competencies and resources needed to advance ILP practices in Moldova.

This assessment helps establish a roadmap to enhance Moldova’s law enforcement capabilities in the fight against crime, including trafficking of illicit small arms and light weapons, fostering a proactive and intelligence-driven approach. The findings will also guide the development of tailored training programmes and resources for improvement in Moldova’s efforts to end crime.

These activities are funded by the UK Government as part of the extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region”. The project is implemented by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in collaboration with the Conflict Prevention Centre’s Forum for Security Co-operation Support Unit and the Office of the OSCE Co-ordinator of Economic and Environmental Activities.