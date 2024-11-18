First International TEFL Day opens doors to working abroad

The slate of programming available at the first-ever International TEFL Day

On November 23rd, 2024, the first-ever International TEFL Day will celebrate the power of the English language to change lives, and connect people worldwide.

Whether you want to set sail and work abroad, or teach English from home over the internet, the programme is designed to make sure attendees get all the information they need” — Rhyan O'Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 23 November 2024, the first-ever International TEFL Day will celebrate the power of the English language to change lives, open doors and connect people around the world. Thousands of English speakers are expected to come together at a day-long virtual conference to share information about and experiences from teaching English, both at home and abroad.The free digital event will be hosted by The TEFL Academy in partnership with United World Schools, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to providing quality education to children in remote and marginalised communities. Designed for both newcomers and those already in the industry, the digital conference will cover the finer details of how English-language speakers can use their skills to travel the world.“International TEFL Day is about opening doors for intrepid travelers. We know that people around the world are eager to find entry-level jobs and are enthusiastic about travel. Teaching English abroad gives them an opportunity to do both. Whether you want to set sail and work abroad, or teach English from home over the internet, the programme is designed to make sure attendees get all the information they need,” says Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy.The inaugural event will include keynote addresses from TEFL experts, some of whom have spent years traveling and earning as English language teachers, as well as insight from key industry organisations like Preply, GoAbroad.com, and Tweenix.“Our vision for International TEFL Day is to connect ​​people who want to travel the world, while working with the information and connections they need to make that happen. There are many reasons why finding work abroad or online is so appealing and this event is designed to facilitate those opportunities,” says O’Sullivan.Globally, more than 200 000 ​​people have become TEFL qualified through The TEFL Academy – and are using their skills to live and work around the world. For those interested in living everywhere from Hanoi to Helsinki, International TEFL Day is a great place to start.What can attendees expect from International TEFL Day?- Advice on how to turn a TEFL qualification into a life of travel, including the story of one woman who traveled to 27 countries with her TEFL certification- Tips and tricks on how to land your first job teaching English as a foreign language- An interactive Q&A with a 15-year TEFL veteran- Thought leadership on teaching English, with the likes of the Chilean Ministry of Education and Education First, one of the world's largest English language school chains – among othersOpportunities to network with industry leaders, teachers, and other ​​newcomersWhether you want to teach English as a foreign language online, from the comfort of your own home, or on foreign soil – doing so requires a TEFL qualification. Courses can be completed in under six weeks, paving the road to exciting opportunities from Cambodia to Colombia. Countries around the world now offer digital nomad visas, meaning that prospective teachers can live and work abroad more easily than ever before.Offering accessible and cost-effective ways to get TEFL-qualified, The TEFL Academy provides internationally accredited and regulated online courses – as well as in-person classroom training in select cities. To help teachers secure work, the company also hosts job board events with thousands of international teaching opportunities. Whether you’ve always dreamed of teaching English or are just discovering TEFL, International TEFL Day will open the door to global work and travel for you. To register for your free ticket, visit www.theteflacademy.com/international-tefl-day/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.