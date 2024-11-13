Teaching experts join forces for the first-ever International TEFL Day

The slate of programming available at the first-ever International TEFL Day

The program is packed with people and organizations who eat, breathe, and sleep TEFL – and who are keen to pass on their learnings to beginners and veterans alike. ” — Luan Dreyden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever International TEFL Day , which takes place on 23 November, will see industry experts from around the globe team up to offer their knowledge, passion, and insight to those interested in teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL). Free to attend, the day-long virtual conference offers a line-up that covers everything from getting qualified and securing a job abroad, to choosing a destination country based on your ideal lifestyle. Thousands of people worldwide have already signed up to attend this industry first event.Seasoned TEFL teacher trainers and course writers Mairead O’Connor and Luan Dreyden will kick off the conference by unpacking the benefits of a TEFL certification and all the qualities that make a great educator; “Adaptability, cultural sensitivity, strong communication skills, and a passion for learning – these are all the things you need to thrive as an English teacher. We’re looking forward to sharing the knowledge we’ve gained from decades in the industry,” says Dreyden, who works at leading qualification provider The TEFL Academy Later in the day, Mairead will lead a discussion on how to ace a teaching interview, equipping attendees with five key questions they should ask and empowering you to make informed decisions about your future. The pair will also host a live Q&A session for the virtual audience to ask burning questions.For those interested in pursuing teaching opportunities in China, recruitment specialists at TeachDiscoverChina, will provide a comprehensive picture of the TEFL landscape in post-Covid China following the "Double Reduction" policy. Dan Wharton, CEO of Teach English Global, will also unpack on-the-ground specifics about the kinds of available work, expected salaries, and benefits on offer. Across the two sessions, viewers can expect to learn how to navigate the market and make the most of teaching opportunities in China.For attendees that want to teach students around the world from the comfort of their own home, the Chilean Ministry of Education will lead a session on virtual TEFL volunteering. Attendees will hear directly from representatives as they explain how passionate teachers can connect with students in Chilean schools and foster cross-cultural understanding.Later in the day, Margaret Peralta, Senior Regional Academic Trainer at English First, will host a session to help viewers boost their job prospects - providing actionable advice on how to stand out in a competitive field. Guests will gain valuable insights on crafting a winning resume and applying successful interview techniques to help them land teaching jobs around the world.“The program is packed with people and organizations who eat, breathe, and sleep TEFL – and who are keen to pass on their learnings to beginners and veterans alike. You’re free to pick and choose the events you want to attend, building your own personalized agenda for the day,” says Dreyden. “Teaching English offers a world of opportunities, and International TEFL Day is the first leg of what can ultimately become a lifelong journey.”The free digital event is hosted by The TEFL Academy in partnership with United World Schools, a global non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education to children in remote and marginalized communities. Whether you’ve always dreamed of teaching English or are just discovering TEFL, International TEFL Day will open the door to global work and travel for you. To register for your free ticket, visit www.theteflacademy.com/international-tefl-day/

