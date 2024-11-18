Shamrock Medicine Offers Counseling and Psychiatric Support for Mood Disorders

Philadelphia-based Shamrock Medicine expands mental health services with mood disorder treatment, offering in-person & virtual consultations for families.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a leading provider of integrated primary and psychiatric care, announces expanded mental health services specifically designed to support families dealing with mood disorders. The initiative combines traditional in-person consultations with innovative telehealth solutions across their Philadelphia, Ambler, and Cherry Hill locations.

"We understand the profound impact mood disorders can have on family dynamics," says Dr. Peter Kelly (https://shamrockmedicine.com/meet-our-team/peter-kelly/), Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "Our approach integrates comprehensive psychiatric support with primary care, ensuring families receive holistic treatment under one roof."

The expanded services include medication management and family counseling, available through both in-person visits at their clinics and virtual consultations. The main clinic, located in Philadelphia, serves as the hub for their integrated care model, with additional locations in Ambler, PA, and Cherry Hill, NJ.

Shamrock Medicine’s experienced Psychiatric NPs offer a range of evidence-based treatments for mood disorders, including:

• Medication Management: Expert evaluation and medication management to ensure optimal treatment outcomes.

• Lifestyle Counseling: Guidance on stress management, sleep hygiene, nutrition, and other lifestyle factors that can impact mood.

In addition to traditional in-office appointments, Shamrock Medicine offers the convenience of telehealth services. Patients can access virtual consultations with Psychiatric NPs from the comfort of their homes, eliminating barriers to care and ensuring timely access to support.

Patients consistently praise the practice's patient-centered approach. "Dr. Kelly was awesome. Super friendly, on time and efficient," shares Jennifer E., a patient at Shamrock Medicine. Another patient, Liz N., adds, "I feel so lucky to have found Dr. Kelly! He is knowledgeable, professional and personable. His office is comfortable and everything about the practice is technologically and aesthetically modern."

The practice accepts major insurance plans including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances. Dylan B., a current patient, notes, "Dr. Kelly was great to deal with and made the process of meeting a new doctor incredibly easy. His calm demeanor and clean office made the whole experience enjoyable."

Shamrock Medicine's integrated approach includes:

• Same-day virtual appointments

• Text-based access to providers

• Comprehensive mental health evaluations

• Medication management

• Family counseling services

• Insurance-friendly payment options

For more information about Shamrock Medicine and its services, call +1 215.585.2342 or please visit the company website.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine (https://shamrockmedicine.com/meet-our-team/) is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Clinic 1

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Clinic 2

7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304

Ambler, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Clinic 3

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

