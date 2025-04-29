Fame Tattoos Offers Nose Piercing Services to College Students in the Hialeah and Miami Area

The premier Miami-area tattoo studio adds specialized piercing services to accommodate university students' schedules with extended hours from 10AM-10PM.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos, an award-winning tattoo and body art studio in Hialeah, Florida, has expanded its service offerings to include nose piercings specifically catering to college students in the Hialeah and Miami area. The service addresses students' needs for affordable body modification options with convenient scheduling that accommodates class timetables.

The studio offers walk-in availability with extended operating hours from 10AM to 10PM most days, making it accessible for students with varying class schedules. This expansion builds on Fame Tattoos' established reputation in the body art community, where they have operated since opening their flagship location.

"We recognize that body art and piercings are important forms of personal expression for many college students," said Mr. Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. "By offering specialized nose piercing services with hours that work around academic schedules, we're providing students with a professional, safe environment to express their identity."

The addition of nose piercing services comes in response to increased demand from the college demographic looking for professional body modification options. Fame Tattoos maintains strict safety and hygiene protocols across all services, including their piercing procedures.

Client testimonials highlight the studio's expertise in providing professional piercing services. "Got my nose pierced w/ jill and she was super helpful and fast. I’ve been struggling with piercing for a while, and she gave me helpful advice. would 100% want her as my piercer next time!" said Evana, a recent client.

Another client, Christina H., shared her experience: "Jill did my nose piercing. She was very fast, and the process was painless. She was also very nice and friendly. I absolutely recommend this place. Ive been here a few times and they are always great!"

"Amazing service, location very clean. And everyone is very nice. I recommend it. Don't hesitate to go and have your piearcing and tattoo done. I don't have the name of the gentleman that did my nose piercing but his amazing," added Olga A.

Founded as a private tattoo studio in 2012, Fame Tattoos has built a reputation for quality and professionalism in the body art industry. The studio is known for its diverse range of tattoo styles including realistic color, black and grey, portrait, cover-ups, and the unique 3D X-Ray tattoo style developed by co-owner Omar Gonzalez. In addition to tattoos and piercings, the studio offers services including tooth gem applications, scalp micropigmentation, and tattoo removal.

Fame Tattoos has received industry recognition with over 100 awards from tattoo conventions worldwide. Their team brings more than 50 years of combined experience to serve clients in the Hialeah and Miami regions.

For more information about Fame Tattoos' nose piercing services or to schedule an appointment, call 305-303-2025 or visit https://www.fametattoos.com/contact.

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

