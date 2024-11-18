New Mexico State University: A Top Choice for International Transfer Students Seeking Flexible Learning

Offering flexible, affordable, and high-quality programs—whether 100% online, hybrid, or in-person at the Las Cruces Campus—NMSU provides learning opportunities that reach beyond borders.

Our hybrid graduate programs let international students study online while meeting U.S. residency requirements, making them eligible for an I-20 visa.

This is my first time in the U.S., and I wanted to be at a big university with strong faculty and great campus services. That’s why I chose NMSU.” — Shashank T., international student.

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Mexico State University (NMSU) proudly welcomes international students from around the world, offering a range of degree and certificate programs tailored to help learners achieve their higher education goals. Whether looking for 100% online or hybrid programs through NMSU Global Campus , or in-person options at the Las Cruces Campus, NMSU offers flexible, affordable, quality learning for students not only in New Mexico, but around the world.International students coming to NMSU have access to a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs across key disciplines, including Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Business and Marketing, Education, Engineering, Healthcare, and Sciences. Each program is carefully designed to support students in building successful careers, whether they choose online, hybrid, or in-person learning.The university’s dedication to quality and support was a major draw for Shashank T., an international student in the hybrid master’s of data analytics program. "This is my first time in the U.S., and I wanted to be at a big university with strong faculty and great campus services. That’s why I chose NMSU,” he explains. “[My advisor] was amazing. She sent emails with step-by-step instructions on enrollment and even set up one-on-one video calls. Knowing there was someone to help made it easier to move to a new country."In addition to degree programs, NMSU offers 100% online skill-building courses through Microlearning by NMSU Global Campus. These pay-per-course options allow students to enhance specific skills without requiring formal admission to the university. Popular courses include “English Skills for Academic Success,” which supports non-native English speakers in building academic language proficiency, and “How to Write a Compelling Statement of Purpose,” guiding students on how to write strong college application essays.NMSU is committed to providing affordable education for all students, regardless of location. With fixed undergraduate and graduate tuition rates, international students can access a world-class education at competitive prices. Scholarships are available, and students can explore financial aid opportunities through the NMSU Scholar Dollar$ system or external scholarships.All international applicants must demonstrate English language proficiency, and NMSU accepts a variety of tests, including IELTS, TOEFL, and Duolingo. Information on specific score requirements and waivers can be found on the International Students webpage at global.nmsu.edu/international-students for online or hybrid students or https://isss.nmsu.edu/index.html for Las Cruces Campus students.International students pursuing online programs at NMSU Global Campus are not eligible for an F-1 student visa, as these programs do not meet the in-person requirements for an I-20. However, the hybrid graduate programs allow international students to take most of their courses online while fulfilling U.S.-based residency requirements. These hybrid options make it possible for students to receive an I-20, a unique path that provides both flexibility and international access.With the Spring 2025 semester fast approaching, now is the perfect time for students worldwide to apply. From convenient online applications, flexible hybrid options, and a commitment to making education accessible and affordable, NMSU is the perfect choice for students around the globe.For learners interested in earning their degree at NMSU, the application process is fast, simple, and fully online. To apply to NMSU Las Cruces Campus for an in-person program, go to https://admissions.nmsu.edu/apply/ . To apply to NMSU Global Campus for 100% online or hybrid programs, go to https://global.nmsu.edu/apply/ To learn more about NMSU Global Campus online and hybrid international admissions, visit our website . To learn more about in person programs at NMSU Las Cruces Campus go to https://isss.nmsu.edu/index.html About NMSU:New Mexico State University is a public research university that serves students in New Mexico and worldwide. With a focus on academic excellence, NMSU offers a wide variety of degree programs and online learning options designed to prepare students for success in a global workforce.

