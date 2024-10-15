NMSU Global Campus launches AI microlearning course for beginners

New Mexico State University Global Campus is launching its new AI for Beginners microlearning course this month, developed in collaboration with industry leader RealmIQ.

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMSU Global Campus is launching its new AI for Beginners microlearning course this month, developed in collaboration with industry leader RealmIQ. For a limited time, students can enroll for just $100 using the discount code P27CT at checkout, making this course an unbeatable opportunity to dive into the world of AI.The new online course is for individuals without a technical background who want to explore artificial intelligence (AI). With AI increasingly impacting industries around the world, this course offers a unique opportunity for professionals to future-proof their careers and gain essential knowledge about AI’s role in the workplace, society, and innovation.AI for Beginners provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of AI’s history, key technologies like GPTs and neural networks, and ethical implications. It’s designed to empower individuals to confidently engage in AI discussions and apply their knowledge in real-world settings.Orion Ohev, Mentor with RealmIQ and course instructor, emphasized the importance of accessible AI education: “As AI transforms the future of work, it’s crucial that individuals at all skill levels, and at all levels of an organization, understand how to harness its potential. This course is designed to demystify AI, empower learners to use it without fear, and set them up for success in this new era of rapid change that AI is creating.”Andrew Sedillo, Director of Microcredentials Instructional Design at NMSU Global, shared his excitement about the launch: “We believe AI literacy is essential for today’s workforce, and this course is an excellent stepping stone for those curious about AI. Our goal at NMSU Global is to make high-quality, relevant education accessible to all, and AI for Beginners exemplifies that mission.”In addition to AI for Beginners, NMSU Global and RealmIQ are developing a series of advanced AI courses to help learners deepen their expertise and apply AI principles across industries. Enrollment for AI for Beginners is now open. The regular price for this course is $300, but for a limited time, learners can save $200 using the code XP27CT at checkout.Don’t miss this chance to be part of the AI revolution—sign up today at global.nmsu.edu/microlearning.About NMSU Global:NMSU Global Campus is the online campus of NMSU, offering a wide range of high-quality online degree programs and microlearning courses designed to meet the needs of working professionals and lifelong learners. With a commitment to excellence in education and a focus on innovation, NMSU Global Campus empowers students to achieve their academic and career goals in a flexible and accessible learning environment.

