Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,031 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele addresses 18th Annual ICT Summit, 20 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies will on 20 November 2024 address the 18th Annual ICT Summit, a collaborative initiative by the Eastern Cape Office of the Premier and Imbizo Events at the East London International Convention Centre, Buffalo City Metro, Eastern Cape Province.

Supporting ICT SMMEs to grow in order to ensure that they contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society is one of the core objectives of the DCDT. This Summit is a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative initiatives.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:
Date: 19-21 November 2024 (Tuesday-Thursday)
Venue: East London International Convention Centre (ICC), Buffalo City
Metropolitan Municipality
Time: 09:00-16:00

Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer 
Ms Tlangelani Manganyi
Cell: 060 886 4670

Mr Andile April
Coega Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager
Cell: 082 949 0834/ Andile.april@coega.co.za
Email: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za
URL : www.dcdt.gov.za
Facebook : Department of Communications & Digital Technologies.
X : @CommsZA

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele addresses 18th Annual ICT Summit, 20 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more