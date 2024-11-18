Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele addresses 18th Annual ICT Summit, 20 Nov
The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies will on 20 November 2024 address the 18th Annual ICT Summit, a collaborative initiative by the Eastern Cape Office of the Premier and Imbizo Events at the East London International Convention Centre, Buffalo City Metro, Eastern Cape Province.
Supporting ICT SMMEs to grow in order to ensure that they contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society is one of the core objectives of the DCDT. This Summit is a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative initiatives.
Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:
Date: 19-21 November 2024 (Tuesday-Thursday)
Venue: East London International Convention Centre (ICC), Buffalo City
Metropolitan Municipality
Time: 09:00-16:00
Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer
Ms Tlangelani Manganyi
Cell: 060 886 4670
Mr Andile April
Coega Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager
Cell: 082 949 0834/ Andile.april@coega.co.za
Email: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za
URL : www.dcdt.gov.za
Facebook : Department of Communications & Digital Technologies.
X : @CommsZA
