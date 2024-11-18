Dr. Jan E. Patterson Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Dr. Jan E. Patterson International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Patterson is known for her work as the Medical Director of Integrative Medicine at University Health and as a Professor of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio Long School of Medicine. With more than 30 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Patterson has become a thought leader in blending holistic practices with conventional medical care, especially after her own experience battling cancer and dealing with the loss of her son to suicide. Her personal and professional journey led her to write the acclaimed book " Breath for the Soul: Self-Care Steps to Wellness, " which empowers readers to improve their well-being through breath, movement, nutrition, and spiritual practices. The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is excited to announce that Dr. Jan E. Patterson, MD, a trailblazer in integrative medicine and board-certified physician, has officially joined its prestigious network. Dr. Patterson’s distinguished career in medicine, her profound expertise in infectious diseases and integrative health, and her inspirational personal journey bring invaluable insights to IOFP’s mission of uniting visionary leaders across industries."I am honored to join the IOFP and collaborate with such an inspiring community of professionals," said Dr. Patterson. "I look forward to sharing my passion for integrative healthcare, learning from other members, and contributing to the positive change IOFP fosters across different fields."Beyond her academic and clinical achievements, Dr. Patterson remains active in research and medical education, serving as associate dean for Lifelong Learning at UT Health San Antonio. She is also board-certified in infectious diseases and integrative medicine, with advanced training from the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona.“Dr. Patterson’s dedication to integrating mind, body, and spirit into healthcare aligns perfectly with IOFP’s values of empowerment, growth, and positive impact,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Dr. Jan E. Patterson and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

