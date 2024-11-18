Delivering Clean and Sustainable Energy through Solar Power in Bhutan

Transcript

In the history of Bhutan, commercial electricity has predominantly come from just one source.

The hydropower in this Himalayan country can be so plentiful that an estimated 5,000 million units are exported to India each year.

But hydropower is heavily dependent on the seasons.

In the winter, with rainfall and the country's river system at their lowest, Bhutan must rely on imported energy from India to meet demand.

Imports of around 300 million units annually have an environmental cost and also drive up of costs for consumers.

But things are changing here in Bhutan with the Sephu Solar Project.

When it comes online in early 2025, it will make history. The first commercial source of renewable energy in the history of Bhutan.

Sonam Zam, ADB Project Officer

"Why it is important is because we need to diversify from the hydropower into the solar power because it will curtail the import of electricity from India."

Keshab Dhakal, Site Engineer

"We are also excited and we are new to this solar because it is the diversification of energy from hydro and other forms. So this is first of its kind, as I said, a first utility scale project in Bhutan."

ADB contributed more than $18 million in grants and loans for the project, with the Government of Bhutan adding another $1 million.

The project will add 17 megawatts of clean energy to Bhutan's power grid and is a step toward the country being completely energy independent.

Sonam Zam, ADB Project Officer

"So with the diversification of energy into other alternative renewables such as solar, we will be able to become self-sufficient and I do see a future where Bhutan can be able to meet all its domestic requirements from the renewable energy sector."

Keshab Dhakal, Site Engineer

"I should first thank the Asian Development Bank having given the money to construct the project. And I’m very much excited to work here at this site."

The experience that is gained from this project will certainly help benefit the work further in other projects in the country in the future.