Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon Explore Licensing Opportunities for Oral Atopic Dermatitis Treatment for Pets

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Therapeutics , a U.S. subsidiary of Shaperon , announced that together with Shaperon, it is in active discussions with top-tier global companies for licensing an innovative oral atopic dermatitis treatment for companion animals. This breakthrough treatment, developed using Shaperon’s unique inflammasome inhibition technology, signals a significant step into the growing pet medical market, estimated at over $8 billion globally.Shaperon’s portfolio includes NuGel, a transdermal atopic dermatitis treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States, and the oral atopic dermatitis treatment for pets. Both treatments utilize Shaperon’s unique inflammasome inhibition mechanism, offering exceptional efficacy with minimal side effects.Preclinical studies conducted in South Korea have already demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the oral therapy for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs. Results, published in Experimental Dermatology, further validate the potential of this innovative treatment and have strengthened ongoing licensing discussions with leading players in the pet pharmaceutical market.During the Asian Veterinary Medical Conference in October in Yokohama, Japan, Hudson and Shaperon held discussions with prominent industry stakeholders, including four of the top global companies in the field. These companies expressed strong interest in the novel therapy.“Our oral atopic dermatitis therapy has the potential to transform the pet medical market,” said Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon. “Existing treatments are often cumbersome or expensive, but our solution is convenient, safe, and cost-effective for long-term use. Additionally, its applicability to both dogs and cats broadens its market potential.”The global market for companion animal atopic dermatitis treatments is expected to grow from $6.5 billion in 2024 to $8 billion by 2029, driven by increasing demand for safe and user-friendly options.“With growing awareness of pet health and the unique challenges of treating companion animals, we believe this treatment will set a new standard in veterinary medicine,” added Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics. “Hudson is dedicated to leveraging innovative research and strategic partnerships to bring transformative therapies to the global market.”This initiative underscores Hudson’s commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in both human and veterinary healthcare.ABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach is poised to address complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon was founded and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, investor relations, commercial strategy, and business development of assets from Shaperon. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage assets in the future.

