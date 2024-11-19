The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey Underscores the Office Technology Dealer Channel's Rebound

The Cannata Report revealed the findings of its 39th Annual Dealer Survey of the independent office technology dealer channel in its November 2024 issue.

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to The Cannata Report 's 39th Annual Dealer Survey , after being battered and bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, the office technology dealer channel continues to recover. Many office technology dealers participating in The Cannata Report’s 39th Annual Dealer Survey reported exceeding pre-COVID revenues in 2023.This year's Annual Dealer Survey had the second highest number of responses in its 39-year history, 401, with 375 representing the "Big Six" office technology manufacturers—Canon, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Ricoh, Sharp, and Toshiba.Findings of The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, conducted online earlier this year, provide an overview of the current state of the office technology industry:• A majority of the office technology dealers surveyed (65%) reported revenues up, while 26% noted their revenues were the same. Only 9% reported revenue declined.• Kyocera (35%) is the leading printer line carried by office technology dealers, followed by HP (32%), Brother (24%), and Lexmark (23%).• The percentage of dedicated dealers (carrying only one printer line) grew from 37.5% to 40%. Sharp leads the category with 55% of its dealers dedicated, the same percentage as last year.• Kyocera continues as the leading A4 printer supplier (32%) among respondents, followed by HP (28%), Sharp (27%), and Ricoh (26%).• The number of acquired office tech dealers declined from 107 in 2023 to 56 in 2024.• The percentage of respondents who reported planned acquisitions for the upcoming year and beyond was 46%, a 5% decrease from last year.• The five most popular diversification opportunities identified by office technology dealers are MPS (65%), managed IT (58%), production print (51%), document management/ECM (39%), and telephony/VoIP (27%).• Office technology dealers identified Ricoh as the top production print provider (30%), followed by Canon (22%), Konica Minolta (17%), and Sharp (16%).The Cannata Report released the findings of its 39th Annual Dealer Survey in two parts, with Part I spotlighting industry trends related to office technology OEMs and Part II featuring respondents' ratings of office technology vendors and leasing partners.The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey also determined the winners of the 2024 Frank Awards . The Frank Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and excellence in the independent dealer channel of the office technology industry, were bestowed in 14 categories, representing the breadth and growing diversification of the industry.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

