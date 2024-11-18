New Children’s Book 'The Bears Who Loved a Panda' Shares 'A Story of Unconditional Love'

'The Bears Who Loved a Panda: A Story of Unconditional Love' by Olga Wall Belle Isle Books's logo

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s picture book, ' The Bears Who Loved a Panda: A Story of Unconditional Love ,' written by Olga Wall and illustrated by Natalia Logvanova.Now more than ever, children need stories of unity, tolerance, and compassion. 'The Bears Who Loved a Panda' brings these messages to children aged two to eight, through a heartwarming story of a family of bears who suddenly find themselves with a new member!Plucked from the bamboo groves of China and taken to a zoo on the East Coast of the United States, panda bear cub Ping desperately wishes to go back home to his mother. So when the chance comes to escape his enclosure in a truck emblazoned with an image of delicious bamboo shoots, he takes it!But when Ping reaches the nearby forest, he finds it is nothing like the home he knew. A question and a squirrel lead him to a mother bear—who promptly invites him to live with her and her two children, Louise and Finnegan.However, Ping’s new siblings are less than thrilled with all the extra attention the new arrival is getting, and confused about why he isn’t thriving on fish and insects like them. After an initially well-intentioned but ultimately disastrous attempt at family bonding, can Mother Bear reassure all her children that she loves them for who they are, and ensure Ping has what he needs to thrive?A touching tale perfect for children in adoptive and blended families and foster homes—and richly illustrated with watercolor paintings that capture the diverse personalities of all sorts of forest denizens: panda, black bear, bird, bunny, and more—'The Bears Who Loved a Panda: A Story of Unconditional Love' is scheduled for release on November 19, 2024.'Ping, an adorable and curious baby panda, escapes the confines of the Washington Zoo and ventures into the wilds of the Shenandoah mountains in search of home. But when Ping encounters a group of “pandas” unlike any he’s ever seen, his adventure takes an unexpected turn. As Ping navigates this new world and a new reality, he’ll need all of his courage to find his place among this strange-looking pack. Will Ping succeed and discover that home is where the bear hugs are?''About the Author'Olga Wall was born in Moscow, Russia, and later moved to London, England, before finally settling in the United States in 1997. Olga’s love for animals and telling stories began during her time producing nature documentaries for the BBC, where she explored the fascinating world of bears across the former Soviet Union. Nowadays, Olga’s adventures take her beyond the screen as she works with the United States Agency for International Development, which helps people in over forty-two countries. When she’s not globetrotting or writing about her favorite animals, you can find Olga at home in Virginia with her husband, three children, three Labradors, and a cat.'About the Illustrator'Natalia Logvanova caught the passion for art as a child. She combines watercolor and digital graphics to create illustrations for picture books that bring joy to children across the world. She studied fine arts and design at the University of Manuilsky in Rivne, Ukraine; and lives in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Her artwork has been published in England, Jordan, Australia, Poland, Belarus, and the United States.Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.'The Bears Who Loved a Panda: A Story of Unconditional Love' (paperback, 36 pages, $15.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

