Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A3007452
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2024 at 1434 hours
LOCATION: 1281 Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Shelby Chicoine
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a minor crash in front of Ben and Jerrys on Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The operator, Shelby Chicoine, displayed signs of impairment. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/05/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.