Berlin Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A3007452

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2024 at 1434 hours

LOCATION: 1281 Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Shelby Chicoine

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a minor crash in front of Ben and Jerrys on Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The operator, Shelby Chicoine, displayed signs of impairment. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/05/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A