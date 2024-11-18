Investor Calls for Resignation of Exxon CEO After He Calls for Trump to Keep U.S. in Paris Agreement

Promoting ethics in public life through research, investigation, education, and legal action Luke Perlot - Associate Director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project

Darren Woods criticized for prioritizing climate schemes that legitimize opponents of oil and gas production

ExxonMobil is fundamentally an oil and gas company, not a subsidy-driven experiment in climate technology” — Luke Perlot

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 14th, National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) sent a letter to ExxonMobil’s Board of Directors that called for the immediate resignation of Darren Woods from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Citing misaligned priorities and an irrational emphasis on government subsidies, NLPC contended that Mr. Woods’s leadership has jeopardized ExxonMobil’s profitability and core mission as a leading oil and gas company.Luke Perlot, associate director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project, stated: “Darren Woods has undermined ExxonMobil’s successful business model by capitulating to the economy-destroying climate agenda and pursuing risky, government-subsidized Green New Deal schemes. His decision to embrace the Inflation Reduction Act and its short-term subsidies has exposed the company to political uncertainties that could diminish its profitability. Mr. Woods has repeatedly placed ExxonMobil’s future in the hands of politicians rather than allowing market demand for oil and gas to drive company strategy.”Earlier this year, NLPC presented a shareholder proposal at ExxonMobil’s annual meeting that urged the board to revisit executive incentives for unprofitable initiatives like carbon capture and storage. NLPC also filed a proxy memorandum with the Securities and Exchange Commission in support of the proposal. The board opposed the proposal, instead choosing to continue incentivizing strategies that fail to align with ExxonMobil’s industry strengths and the interests of its shareholders.NLPC’s letter argues that Mr. Woods’ continued leadership threatens ExxonMobil’s long-term stability and competitive positioning in the global energy market. Under Mr. Woods, the company has increasingly diverted resources to unproven ventures, risking the core competencies that have historically driven shareholder value.“ExxonMobil is fundamentally an oil and gas company, not a subsidy-driven experiment in climate technology,” Perlot added.NLPC calls upon ExxonMobil’s board to prioritize shareholder interests, restoring the company’s focus on its core oil and gas operations, by seeking new leadership. Mr. Woods’s resignation, NLPC contends, is an essential first step to realign the company with its fiduciary obligations and ensure a strong future not hamstrung by the climate alarmism agenda.Founded in 1991, NLPC promotes ethics in public life and government accountability through research, investigation, education, and legal action.###For more information or to schedule an interview with Luke Perlot, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or drene@nlpc.org.Please visit http://www.nlpc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.