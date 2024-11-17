Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2008289

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2024 at 1342 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 / McKinnel Road in the town of Highgate

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal Refusal, and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Lisa Filion                                

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

CHARGES: DUI, Criminal Refusal, and Negligent Operation

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 78 and Mckinnel Road in the town of Highgate. On scene the Troopers identified the operator as Lisa Filion of Swanton, VT. While speaking with Filion, Troopers detected signs of impairment and subsequently placed her under arrest. Filion was transported back to the Swanton Police Department for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on December 9th, 2024 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

