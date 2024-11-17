St. Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and Negligent Operation
CASE#: 24A2008289
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2024 at 1342 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 78 / McKinnel Road in the town of Highgate
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal Refusal, and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Lisa Filion
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
CHARGES: DUI, Criminal Refusal, and Negligent Operation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Route 78 and Mckinnel Road in the town of Highgate. On scene the Troopers identified the operator as Lisa Filion of Swanton, VT. While speaking with Filion, Troopers detected signs of impairment and subsequently placed her under arrest. Filion was transported back to the Swanton Police Department for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on December 9th, 2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
