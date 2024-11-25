VitaStars Announces Exciting New Collaboration with Gracie’s Corner

VitaStars x Gracie's Corner Collaboration

VitaStars announces an exciting collaboration with Gracie’s Corner, a brand known for its educational, and culturally relevant content for children.

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VitaStars is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with Gracie's Corner, a fast-growing brand known for its educational and culturally relevant content for children. Gracie's Corner has become a household name for families worldwide with over 70 million monthly views on YouTube and 3.2 billion lifetime views. Set to launch on November 29th, 2024, during Black Friday, this partnership marks an important milestone for VitaStars, which is committed to supporting children's health, as it unites its wellness mission with Gracie's Corner's vibrant, culturally inspired brand."As a Black-owned business, we at VitaStars, we are thrilled to partner with Gracie's Corner, a brand that truly resonates with families in our communities. We understand the importance of representation and culturally relevant content, and this collaboration is a natural fit for our mission to empower children through health and wellness," said Harry McKee Jr., Founder of VitaStars.VitaStars and Gracie's Corner envision empowering communities, especially underserved and urban families, with accessible and inclusive resources. Together, we aim to create a platform where children from all backgrounds can learn the importance of health, wellness, and confidence through a fun and engaging experience.These specially formulated gummies will feature beloved characters from Gracie's Corner. Designed to support children's health while delivering empowering and positive messages, these gummies will make nutrition fun and accessible for young audiences.Interactive Content Series: Alongside the product launch, an interactive digital series will be developed, blending storytelling and health education. The series will make learning about nutrition and wellness entertaining and informative for kids and their families."We are excited to partner with VitaStars to create something that will resonate with families of all backgrounds, especially those in urban communities who may not always have access to the resources they need to promote wellness," said Askia Fountain , Brand Manager for Gracie's Corner. "This collaboration is not just about making kids smile—it's about providing them with the tools, the messages, and the role models that inspire them to embrace a positive, healthy lifestyle."This collaboration leverages Gracie's Corner's immense reach and cultural relevance to engage children with healthy lifestyles. At the same time, VitaStars' vitamins provide the nutritional support needed to make these lessons come to life. Together, we're building a holistic approach to health that speaks to urban communities, encouraging children to feel empowered to make healthier choices and take pride in their well-being.About VitaStarsBorn out of the need for better health products for children in America, where most food is processed, VitaStars aims to increase health awareness by making products that kids find "cool!" By creating child-friendly content and educational resources for parents, Vitastars strives to make nutritious choices easier and more appealing for families. Launched in March 2024, the brand was founded by a father with sickle cell anemia who wanted to ensure his daughters had the healthiest lifestyle possible, leading him to create the first all-natural, plant-based vitamins shaped like stars for children everywhere to enjoy.About Gracie's CornerGracie's Corner is an innovative children's brand that creates content designed to entertain, educate, and inspire. Gracie's Corner delivers high-quality educational videos, music, and merchandise that encourage kids to embrace learning while developing self-confidence and healthy habits.

VitaStars. Start Strong, Shine Bright.

