Oasis Engineering to Increase Bitcoin Allocation to 25% of Cash Flows in 2025 Following New FASB Accounting Rules

Oasis Engineering, announces its decision to increase its Bitcoin allocation to 25% of cash flows starting in 2025

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Engineering, a leader in innovative engineering and design solutions, announces its decision to increase its Bitcoin allocation to 25% of cash flows starting in 2025. This strategic move aligns with the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB) issuance of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2023-08, titled “Intangibles—Goodwill and Other—Crypto Assets (Subtopic 350-60): Accounting for and Disclosure of Crypto Assets,” which introduces fair value accounting for digital assets.

The ASU 2023-08, effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2024, allows companies to measure certain digital assets at fair value, reflecting their current market value in financial statements. This change enhances transparency and provides a more accurate representation of a company’s financial position concerning digital asset holdings.

“Oasis Engineering has always been committed to innovation,” said Enrique Lairet, founder and CEO of Oasis Engineering. “With the improved accounting framework in place, we are excited to deepen our commitment to sound money principles by increasing our Bitcoin allocation to 25% of our cash flows. This strategic decision aligns with our long-term vision for resilience and growth.”

Over the past three years, Oasis Engineering has followed MicroStrategy’s widely regarded Bitcoin treasury blueprint under the leadership of Michael Saylor. During this period, the company allocated approximately 15% of its cash flows to Bitcoin, resulting in significant balance sheet improvements. By leveraging Bitcoin’s deflationary monetary policy and its position as a global reserve asset, the company has solidified its financial foundation while maintaining operational excellence.

“The results of our initial Bitcoin strategy have been transformative,” added Lairet. “Bitcoin is freedom technology. It allows us to focus on what we do best—engineering—without the constant concern of navigating inflationary pressures or unstable monetary systems. Many companies make decisions driven by short-term financial outcomes, which can cloud judgment and hinder innovation. By embracing modern savings technology, we align with a long-term strategy that strengthens our balance sheet over time, enabling us to prioritize excellence in engineering. Bitcoin is not just a financial asset—it represents hope and a sustainable, transparent savings technology for the future.”

Oasis Engineering believes this strategy not only bolsters its financial stability but also aligns with its forward-thinking philosophy as it continues to provide cutting-edge engineering solutions across the United States.

