Quadriplegic Athlete Aaron Baker Finishes Route 66 for 'Adversity Into Adventure World Tour'

Diverse-Abled™ Athlete and Author Completes Inspirational Journey along Route 66 Benefitting the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation

We're not just raising funds; we're raising hopes, dreams & possibilities. Every mile, every story and every life we touch brings us closer to a world where adversity is a new, exciting beginning.” — Aaron Baker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovering quadriplegic athlete and author Aaron Baker completes Route 66 on the global “Adversity Into Adventure World Tour”.Working to harness the power of community to uplift and inspire diverse-abled™ individuals across the globe, Baker wheeled, walked and rolled his way across Route 66 in a self-powered journey. The ambitious trek raised money for the 501 (c)(3) non-profit Adversity Into Adventure Foundation (AIA) which supports recreation, rehabilitation and neurological research supporting individuals with disabilities.“At Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, we believe that adversity doesn’t define us; it’s how we respond to it that shapes our adventure.” said Aaron Baker, Founder of the organization.Baker's domestic leg of the self-propelled, cross-country journey along historic U.S. Route 66 and included facility visits and community events in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Chicago, Il. "We aim to equip individuals with the tools, experiences, and support necessary to overcome obstacles and turn adversity into a catalyst for self-discovery,” said Baker.Baker, a former professional motorsports athlete survived a tragic accident in 1999 in which he suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury which left him paralyzed from the chin down. Despite doctors’ prognosis that Baker would be unlikely to regain enough mobility to even feed himself again, Baker defied the odds and persevered in his recovery and today he is a husband, father, speaker and adventure athlete. Baker also authored the inspirational memoir, “The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary, “Coming To My Senses.” In addition, Baker is the co-founder of the Center of Restorative Exercise and sits on the board of directors of the Wings For Life Foundation among other non-profit and community-based organizations.# # #ABOUT AARON BAKERIn 1999, as a professional motorsports athlete, Aaron Baker sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury fracturing cervical vertebrae 4, 5, 6—rendering him a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chin down. Medical professionals gave Baker a “one in a million” chance of ever feeding himself again. From the onset of his injury, Baker focused on rebuilding and redefining his life by becoming a student of his mind and body—and mastering a set of fundamental tools he still uses and shares with others daily.Today, Baker is a husband, father and adventure athlete. He wrote his memoir “The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary, “Coming To My Senses” and co-founded the Center Of Restorative Exercise. Baker also sits on the Board of Directors for Los Angeles-based non-profit, Artists For Trauma and is a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist and author for Shield Healthcare. To learn more, please visit www.imaaronbaker.com ABOUT ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE FOUNDATIONWith a commitment to fostering resilience and personal development, the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation aims to raise funds to support neurological science and research along with hospitals and organizations focusing on recreation, rehabilitation and outreach supporting the disabled community with an emphasis on collaborations with local communities, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and donors to fulfill its mission of affecting positive change for those living with and recovering from life changing events. For more information about Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, ways to get involved, or to support their initiatives, please visit www.adversityintoadventure.org/donate

