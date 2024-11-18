Dr. Lorch & Dr. Quiñones from Modern Heart & Vascular Talked About High Cholesterol & Blood Pressure in Kids

Dr. Steven Lorch and Dr. Joshua Quiñones from Modern Heart and Vascular Talked About High Cholesterol and Blood Pressure in Kids on Great Day Houston Dr. Steven Lorch, Pediatric Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Dr. Joshua Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- High cholesterol and high blood pressure are no longer just adult health concerns—they’re increasingly affecting children, often without any obvious symptoms. Dr. Steven Lorch and Dr. Joshua Quiñones from Modern Heart and Vascular recently appeared on Great Day Houston to discuss the alarming rise in these issues among kids.Dr. Lorch highlighted that poor diets and a lack of physical activity are leading to higher rates of high cholesterol, blood pressure, childhood obesity, and diabetes—issues once mostly observed in adults. He emphasized that today’s processed foods and sugary beverages contribute to these problems, highlighting how easy it is for kids to consume high amounts of cholesterol and sugars. Many parents may not realize the impact these foods have on their child’s body, as high cholesterol and blood pressure in kids often go unnoticed until they cause more severe health issues.The doctors also discussed the “silent” nature of these conditions in children. Unlike adults, kids may not show clear symptoms, making regular screenings essential. Dr. Quiñones described how high cholesterol and blood pressure can damage the body over time, affecting blood vessels and the heart without parents or children being aware of it.For parents concerned about their child’s heart health, Dr. Lorch and Dr. Quiñones recommend regular check-ups, a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and plenty of physical activity. By taking these steps early, parents can help their children build a foundation for long-term heart health.For expert consultations and screenings, book an appointment with Dr. Lorch or Dr. Quiñones at Modern Heart and Vascular. Visit ModernHeartAndVascular.com or call (832) 644-8930.

