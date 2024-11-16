Submit Release
Statement on NYS Clean Slate Act Taking Effect

“As we work to improve public safety and expand economic opportunity for all, the Clean Slate Act will play a critical role in helping New Yorkers find jobs, housing and opportunities in education. Starting today, individuals who have paid their debt to society, stayed out of the criminal justice system and are looking for a fresh start will begin to benefit from this landmark legislation. I was proud to work with my colleagues in the Legislature, including Senator Zellnor Myrie and Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, to craft a common-sense compromise that lets law enforcement monitor criminal activity while law-abiding individuals have a second chance. That's why we brought together a massive coalition of support — labor leaders, CEOs, advocates and prosecutors — to get this done and change the lives of millions."

