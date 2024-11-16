Circular solutions to the triple planetary crisis

My thanks to the co-organizers of this Ministerial Meeting on Circular Economy: the COP29 Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) put the world on track for a global temperature rise of 2.6 to 2.8°C. Such temperatures would usher in climate impacts far worse than those we are experiencing today.

For a chance at 1.5°C, the new NDCs must cut 42 per cent off greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 57 per cent by 2035. To achieve this goal, or get close to achieving it, circular economy approaches must be prominent. This is because our linear growth model of take, make and waste is the key driver of the whole triple planetary crisis: the crisis of climate change, the crisis of nature, biodiversity and land loss, and the crisis of pollution and waste.

The costs of this development model are staggering. Material extraction and processing contribute up to 60 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Biodiversity loss is costing the global economy 10 per cent of its output. Pollution-related losses have been estimated at US$4.6 trillion annually, not to mention millions of lives. And the inequality is staggering. High-income countries consume six times more materials per capita than low-income countries.

Nations are realizing they must change track. Since 2016, 71 new national circular economy calls to action, roadmaps and operational strategies have been launched. Now the next round of NDCs is a chance to do much more. Only 28 per cent of nations have included circularity in their existing NDCs, including Azerbaijan and Türkiye from the ECO region. Many more nations must take up the circularity baton in their new climate pledges.

Excellencies,

Let me highlight two examples of the interconnection between circularity and benefits across the triple planetary crisis.

One: the role of circularity in supporting the shift to clean energy technologies.

Over three billion tons of minerals and metals are needed to accelerate the shift to renewable energy technologies and enable us to remain below 2°C by 2050. For 1.5°C, we will need more. But ramping up mining operations in a linear manner would exact a heavy price on people and planet and exhaust critical energy transition minerals, thus risking serious supply chain disruptions. We also know that energy transition minerals are, for the most part, infinitely recyclable.

This is why UN Secretary General’s Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals highlighted greater material efficiency and circularity as one of five actionable recommendations to support a just and equitable transition to renewable energy and batteries for electric vehicles. We need to look hard at how to maximize the lifespan of these minerals – including by designing systems and products for reuse, repair, remanufacturing, and recycling. We must also create value add in the countries that produce these metals and minerals, so that circular and value retention models do not lead simply to more profits for extractors and secondary market operators.

Two: the role of circularity in tackling plastic pollution.

Just nine per cent of plastic waste is recycled. Much of the rest is dumped in landfills, burned or ends up in oceans, rivers and landscapes. This harms the natural systems on which we depend, drives climate change and damages efforts to adapt. And it may well be harming people, as plastics loaded with chemicals increasingly enter our bloodstreams. Meanwhile, 95 per cent of the material value in plastic packaging is lost after a short first use.

Resource efficiency and circular economy approaches are important solutions to resolving these issues. And the world will soon gather in Busan, Republic of Korea, to finalize negotiations on a legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution. Design and performance for circularity and strong waste management are options on the table for an instrument that must cover the full life-cycle of plastics. We need the continued engagement of all stakeholders and strong political will to land this instrument and end plastic pollution.

Excellencies,

To achieve circularity, we need stronger collaboration to develop policy frameworks that mainstream sustainable resource use. Encourage redesign and the uptake of circular business models. Incentivize and reward reuse systems. Promote durability, repairability and recyclability of products. Create innovative finance mechanisms. And address social dimensions for a just and inclusive transition.

UNEP therefore welcomes the new RESCUE initiative for the ECO region. I look forward to Member States joining the initiative and collaborating with other groupings, such as the Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency, the African Circular Economy Alliance, the Circular Economy Coalition for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Circular STEP.

Switching to circularity can help slow climate change and adapt to the impacts. Protect human health and wealth. Increase resilience to macroeconomic shocks. Reduce the costs of raw material and energy consumption. Allow more equitable sharing of resources. And build prosperity and resilience without costing the Earth.