UNEP pays tribute to Madhav Gadgil: champion of science, nature, and people
We at UN Environment Programme are deeply saddened by the passing of Madhav Gadgil - a leading voice for science, nature, and people. An eminent Indian ecologist, Professor Gadgil devoted his life to protecting natural resources through science-based, community-led research and engagement. His work, from landmark environmental impact assessments to true grassroots action, helped shape public debate and inform policy at both state and national levels. He is especially renowned for his seminal contributions to safeguarding India’s ecologically fragile Western Ghats, a globally significant biodiversity hotspot, where he consistently championed development that respects ecological limits and local livelihoods. In recognition of this extraordinary legacy, in 2024 UNEP honoured Madhav with the Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award - the United Nations highest environmental honour. The Champions of the Earth awards celebrate leaders whose work has transformed the global response to climate change and environmental crises, and Madhav certainly embodied that leadership. His legacy lives on in healthier ecosystems, stronger institutions and the young people he inspired to protect our shared planet. Learn more about his inspiring legacy and hear his reflections on his life’s work in this video when he received his award: https://lnkd.in/d7a8cAMy
TranscriptPeople say ohh, see all this, you must be depressed. And I said no, I am maybe an incurable optimist. I am a people oriented conservationist. I've been all over the hills in India and enjoyed being with people with the natural world. I became interested in pursuing an occupation as a field naturalist when I was just for 14 years old. Today what is happening is that a small binarity of people are benefiting from the kind of development which leads to degradation of environment and the damage is allowed to be imposed on very large masses of people. As a scientist, it is my responsibility to document this properly and bring out the consequences. In particular, I'm proud of my involvement in the formulation of the Biological Diversity Act, empowering people to use their own practical, experiential knowledge of the local ecosystem, local biodiversity, to document it and their understanding of how best to manage it. It gives voice to the people to say that this is the kind of conservation we want, this is the kind of development. We want. There was a lot of criticism for what I was saying and distortion. I said I don't care if so long as it is empirically correct. I don't care if it is politically incorrect. Nobody could dispute my scientific credentials and so I could be very confident and say no, I will stand my ground and I will say what I want to say. What we must have is inclusive development and inclusive nature conservation. Awareness in catalyzing change. Join generation restoration.
