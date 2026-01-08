UNEP pays tribute to Madhav Gadgil: champion of science, nature, and people

We at UN Environment Programme are deeply saddened by the passing of Madhav Gadgil - a leading voice for science, nature, and people. An eminent Indian ecologist, Professor Gadgil devoted his life to protecting natural resources through science-based, community-led research and engagement. His work, from landmark environmental impact assessments to true grassroots action, helped shape public debate and inform policy at both state and national levels. He is especially renowned for his seminal contributions to safeguarding India’s ecologically fragile Western Ghats, a globally significant biodiversity hotspot, where he consistently championed development that respects ecological limits and local livelihoods. In recognition of this extraordinary legacy, in 2024 UNEP honoured Madhav with the Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award - the United Nations highest environmental honour. The Champions of the Earth awards celebrate leaders whose work has transformed the global response to climate change and environmental crises, and Madhav certainly embodied that leadership. His legacy lives on in healthier ecosystems, stronger institutions and the young people he inspired to protect our shared planet. Learn more about his inspiring legacy and hear his reflections on his life’s work in this video when he received his award: https://lnkd.in/d7a8cAMy

