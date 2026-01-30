From microscopic organisms to vast ecosystems, life on Earth depends upon variety. Yet that diversity is being lost at an unprecedented rate, threatening the future of all species, including our own. In response, in 2022 the world’s governments agreed on a shared plan to change course: the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

The Framework sets out a global roadmap to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, with clear targets for this decade ranging from mobilizing finance and reducing pollution, so that by mid-century, species can recover and genetic diversity is safeguarded.

But ambition alone is not enough. Turning this vision into reality depends on action in every country. This is where national leadership comes in, and where countries’ individualized biodiversity plans play a critical role.

What are National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs)?

National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, or NBSAPs, are each country’s plan for protecting nature. They are national roadmaps that guide how countries conserve plants, animals and ecosystems, and how they use natural resources in a sustainable and fair way.

Under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), countries have committed to halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030 and to living in harmony with nature by 2050. To meet these commitments, they must update and implement NBSAPs that reflect the goals and targets of the GBF.

Everyone depends on nature for food, water, health and livelihoods. Yet biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented rate. Around 40 per cent of the world’s land is degraded, forests are being lost every year, and 1 million species are at risk of extinction.

NBSAPs help countries respond to this crisis by strengthening environmental laws, guiding public policy, and mobilizing national and international funding for nature. Without strong NBSAPs, global biodiversity commitments cannot be achieved.

How are NBSAPs linked to global biodiversity goals?

In 2022, 196 countries adopted the GBF, the world’s most ambitious plan to protect nature. It sets four long-term goals for 2050 and 23 targets for 2030, including protecting 30 per cent of land and sea and restoring degraded ecosystems.

NBSAPs are the main tool for translating these global targets into national plans, budgets and actions. They ensure that international commitments lead to real change on the ground.

Who benefits from strong NBSAPs?

Everyone benefits, but especially the most vulnerable. Biodiversity loss often hits rural communities, women, Indigenous Peoples, and marginalized groups the hardest. Degraded land and declining soil fertility reduce food production and increase poverty.

By restoring ecosystems and promoting sustainable land use, NBSAPs can improve livelihoods, strengthen food security and reduce inequality.

How do NBSAPs support sustainable development?

Nature is the foundation of sustainable development. More than 75 per cent of food crops depend on pollinators, healthy ecosystems provide most of the world’s freshwater, and nearly half of global economic activity depends on nature.

NBSAPs help protect these natural systems, supporting progress on health, food security, clean water, poverty reduction, economic growth—key priorities of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

They also contribute to climate action. Healthy ecosystems help regulate the climate with forests absorbing 2.6 billion tons of carbon dioxide each year and wetlands and soils storing carbon and reducing the impacts of floods and droughts.

Who is involved in updating and implementing NBSAPs?

NBSAPs require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. This means involving all government ministries, as well as Indigenous Peoples and local communities, civil society organizations and the private sector.

Biodiversity must be integrated into national planning across sectors such as agriculture, health, energy, finance, mining and infrastructure.

What progress has been made so far?

With the 2030 deadline approaching, countries are expected to have updated their NBSAPs to align with the Global Biodiversity Framework. However, only 66 countries have submitted revised plans so far, as per 30 December 2025.

Accelerating action is critical. Countries must work towards strengthening implementation. This includes restoring habitats, enforcing environmental laws, reducing invasive species, mobilizing financing and ensuring meaningful community engagement.