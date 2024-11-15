Senate Resolution 371 Printer's Number 1990

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - WHEREAS, Having prediabetes is a strong indicator that an

individual will eventually be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes;

and

WHEREAS, Risk factors for diabetes include genetic factors,

high blood pressure, low HDL cholesterol or high triglycerides,

gestational diabetes during pregnancy, being 45 years of age or

older, being a member of a high-risk ethnic group, being

overweight and having an inactive lifestyle; and

WHEREAS, According to the most recent National Diabetes

Statistics Report released by the CDC, approximately 38.4

million individuals, or roughly 11.6% of the United States

population, live with the disease; and

WHEREAS, Of this number approximately 8.7 million, or nearly

23%, are undiagnosed; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 11.1% of Pennsylvanians live with some

form of diagnosed diabetes, with an additional estimated 3%

living undiagnosed, according to the most updated information

from the American Diabetes Association (ADA); and

WHEREAS, In 2021, diabetes contributed to more than 100,000

deaths nationwide; and

WHEREAS, The most recent data from the CDC states that

diabetes contributed to 4,124 deaths in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Diabetes is one of the seven leading causes of

health-related deaths in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The rate of deaths related to diabetes has increased

over the past four decades; and

WHEREAS, There is currently no cure for diabetes but an

individual's risk of developing Type 2 diabetes can be greatly

reduced through a healthy diet, physical activity and

medication; and

