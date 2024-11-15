Senate Resolution 370 Printer's Number 1989

PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - pollutants into the navigable waters of the United States,

unless authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA);

and

WHEREAS, In response to the CWA and the inadequate management

of accelerated storm water runoff caused by land development,

the General Assembly of the Commonwealth enacted the Storm Water

Management Act to provide for a comprehensive program of storm

water management to protect the public health, safety and

welfare of the people of this Commonwealth, their resources and

the environment; and

WHEREAS, On November 16, 1990, the EPA established the

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Phase 1

Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Program to further assist

in the management and mitigation of storm water discharges in

regulated municipal separate storm sewer systems; and

WHEREAS, Effective storm water management is crucial for

preventing water pollution, mitigating flood risks, preserving

natural resources and fulfilling Pennsylvania's commitment to

its residents, their environment and natural resources; and

WHEREAS, Communities, municipalities and organizations

throughout this Commonwealth actively work to implement

innovative storm water management practices, educate the public

and promote policies that address storm water challenges; and

WHEREAS, Raising awareness and educating the public about

storm water issues can result in more informed community

involvement, improved stewardship of natural resources and

stronger environmental protections; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize November 16, 2024, as

"National Stormwater Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That all residents, organizations and institutions

