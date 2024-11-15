Senate Resolution 370 Printer's Number 1989
PENNSYLVANIA, November 15 - pollutants into the navigable waters of the United States,
unless authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA);
and
WHEREAS, In response to the CWA and the inadequate management
of accelerated storm water runoff caused by land development,
the General Assembly of the Commonwealth enacted the Storm Water
Management Act to provide for a comprehensive program of storm
water management to protect the public health, safety and
welfare of the people of this Commonwealth, their resources and
the environment; and
WHEREAS, On November 16, 1990, the EPA established the
National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Phase 1
Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Program to further assist
in the management and mitigation of storm water discharges in
regulated municipal separate storm sewer systems; and
WHEREAS, Effective storm water management is crucial for
preventing water pollution, mitigating flood risks, preserving
natural resources and fulfilling Pennsylvania's commitment to
its residents, their environment and natural resources; and
WHEREAS, Communities, municipalities and organizations
throughout this Commonwealth actively work to implement
innovative storm water management practices, educate the public
and promote policies that address storm water challenges; and
WHEREAS, Raising awareness and educating the public about
storm water issues can result in more informed community
involvement, improved stewardship of natural resources and
stronger environmental protections; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize November 16, 2024, as
"National Stormwater Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That all residents, organizations and institutions
20240SR0370PN1989 - 2 -
