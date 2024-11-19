Auxein launched a range of Innovative advanced Orthopedic and Arthroscopy Product at MEDICA 2024

Auxein's groundbreaking Orthopedic & Arthoscopy products stole the spotlight at MEDICA 2024

DELHI, INDIA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • 5,800 exhibiting companies from 72 nations presented their expertise to some 80,000 trade visitors (from 165 countries)

• Auxein is Asia’s First Orthopaedic Implant Manufacturer to Achieve EU-MDR Certification for its Trauma Plating, Screws, and Nailing Systems

Auxein, a global leader in orthopaedic Products, is overwhelmed to announce the tremendous success of its participation in MEDICA 2024, which took place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. With over 5,800 exhibiting companies from 72 nations presented their expertise to some 80,000 trade visitors (from 165 countries), MEDICA proved once again to be one of the world’s largest and most prestigious medical technology trade fairs, and Auxein’s presence was a key highlight.

Auxein's booth was buzzing with activity as the company showcased its latest innovations in orthopaedic Products. The company received an overwhelming response from thousands of industry professionals, healthcare providers, medical distributors, and experts from around the world, all eager to explore Auxein’s diverse range of products designed to improve patient outcomes and streamline surgical procedures.

A range of Innovative advanced Orthopedic and Arthoscopy Products launched by Auxein at MEDICA 2024 included variety of AV-Wiselock Plates, Osteochondral Transfer System, Reusable Suture Passer, Ligament Augmentation Repair Instrument Set, Auxilock Silicon Cannula, Auxilock Rigid Threaded Cannula, Reusable Suture Passer, Knee Escorpian Suture Passer, Bioabsorbable Interference screw, Bioabsorbable Anchors, GFS Ultimate Button with Brace/Tape System, etc.

Mr. Rahul Luthra, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Auxein, shared his excitement:

“We are absolutely delighted with the incredible turnout at MEDICA 2024. The overwhelming interest in our products is a testament to the global recognition of Auxein’s commitment to advancing orthopaedic Products. Our engagement with professionals from all over the world reaffirmed our mission to provide innovative Products that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike."

In addition to its successful showcase at MEDICA 2024, Auxein proudly highlighted several major milestones that further solidified its leadership in the global orthopaedic market. Auxein strengthened its leadership in global orthopaedic Products by becoming Asia’s first orthopaedic implant manufacturing organization to achieve EU-MDR Certification for trauma plating, screws, and nailing systems. This certification ensures that Auxein's trauma orthopaedic Products meet the stringent safety and quality requirements for the European market, reinforcing the company’s leadership in delivering world-class medical technology.

Auxein also unveiled a new range of advanced and innovative orthopaedic Products at MEDICA 2024, designed to address the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and faster recovery times. The innovative range included state-of-the-art customized implants, which offer improved patient outcomes through enhanced compatibility and reduced post-operative complications.

Recently, Auxein made its debut at IASCON 2024, where the company showcased its groundbreaking research on bioabsorbable screws and engaged with the arthroscopy community. Bioabsorbable implants are set to revolutionize orthopaedic surgery. Made from biocompatible materials, these innovative implants dissolve gradually in the body, providing temporary support that aids in natural healing and tissue regeneration. Unlike traditional metallic implants, bioabsorbable options minimize complications, reducing the need for invasive removal surgeries and decreasing the risk of infections and metal sensitivity.

These recent accomplishments, alongside Auxein's strong product portfolio, earned the company widespread recognition in the orthopaedic community, and its presence at MEDICA 2024 further reinforced its position as a leading innovator in the field.

About Auxein Medical: Auxein is dedicated to advancing medical technology through innovative Orthopedic and Arthroscopy Products, committed to improving patient outcomes worldwide. We deliver excellence through cutting-edge research, superior manufacturing, and a deep understanding of healthcare needs.

250+ CNC, VMC, and Sliding Head Machines | 500+ Employees | 20+ Million Patients Cared For | 200+ FDA-Approved Products | 3000+ Products | Asia’s First to Achieve EU-MDR Certification

For more information about Auxein please visit: https://www.auxein.com/

For more information about DAIS Academy, please visit: https://www.dais.academy/

Media Contact: Ms. Neeti Mathur, Head- Corporate Communication & Public Relations | +91 7419770140 | +91 9711306375 | n.mathur@auxein.com

