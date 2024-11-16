PHILIPPINES, November 16 - Press Release

November 15, 2024 TOL renews push for the gov't to lease vessels, aircraft to bolster West Philippine Sea defense Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Thursday renewed his push for the government to consider leasing military vessels and aircraft to enhance the country's defense capabilities, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Tolentino reiterated his proposal at the plenary debates on the proposed budget for 2025 of the Department of National Defense (DND), including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). "I would like to open the minds of the defense establishment that there is the possibility of leasing aircraft and even sea vessels," said Tolentino. The senator has been urging the government to consider lease arrangements to be able to accelerate the expansion of its maritime fleet in the WPS, amid the continuing harassment of Filipino troops and fisherfolk by China. Tolentino is the principal author and sponsor of the two recently signed landmark laws asserting the country's territorial integrity and maritime domain - the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act. "Leasing allows a country to save on the instant hefty cost of purchasing equipment. This would also reduce maintenance expenses, lower depreciation risk, and enhance operational budgeting," he said. Tolentino noted that the leasing by the government of 'movable properties' is authorized under the New Government Procurement Act (Republic Act 12009). He said that 'movable properties' include vessels, boats, tugboats, aircraft carriers, and submarines," among others. According to Tolentino, leasing has long been practiced in several countries, including the United States, India, Australia, South Korea, and NATO countries like Germany and the Netherlands. Responding on behalf of the DND, its budget sponsor Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa said that the defense establishment is very receptive to Tolentino's proposal. "Yes Mr. President. In fact, the government is seriously considering leasing ships from other countries as a stop-gap measure," said Dela Rosa, who added that the DND is open to studying offers for the lease of equipment needed to strengthen the armed forces. Pag-upa ng mga sasakyang panghimpapawid at pandagat para palakasin ang depensa ng bansa sa West Philippine Sea, muling isinulong ni TOL Muling isinulong ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang mungkahi nya sa pamahalaan na umupa ng mga sasakyang panghimpapawid at pandagat para palakasin ang depensa ng bansa, partikular sa West Philippine Sea (WPS). Binigyang-diin ni Tolentino ang naturang opsyon sa pagtalakay sa panukalang badyet para sa taong 2025 ng Department of National Defense (DND), kabilang ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). "Sana'y magbukas ng isipan ang ating tanggulang pambansa sa posibilidad ng pag-upa ng mga eroplano at barko para palakasin ang ating sandatahan," ani Tolentino. Nauna nang itinulak ng senador ang pagpasok sa lease agreements para pabilisin ang expansion ng marine fleet ng bansa sa WPS, sa gitna ng walang habas na pambabraso ng China sa mga sundalo at mangingisdang Pilipino. Si Tolentino ang pangunahing may akda at sponsor ng dalawang bagong lagdang batas na nagtataguyod sa territorial integrity at maritime domain ng bansa - ang Philippine Maritime Zones Act at Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act. "Sa pamamagitan ng leasing o pag-upa, makakatipid ang gobyerno sa paglabas ng malaking pondo para makabili ng mamahaling kagamitan. Mapapababa rin nito ang maintenance cost at depreciation risk, at makakatulong pa sa episyenteng pagbabadyet ng pondo ng gobyerno," aniya. Pinahihintulutan sa ilalim ng New Government Procurement Act (Republic Act 12009) ang pag-upa ng 'movable properties' ng pamahalaan, ayon sa senador. Ipinunto nya na saklaw ng 'movable properties' ang mga "vessels, boats, tugboats, aircraft carriers, at submarines." Matagal na rin umanong pumapasok sa leasing arrangements ang ibang bansa, tulad ng Estados Unidos, India, Australia, South Korea, at mga kasapi ng NATO gaya ng Germany at the Netherlands. Bilang tugon, sinabi ni Senador Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, sponsor ng badyet ng DND, na bukas ang kagawaran sa mungkahi ni Tolentino. "Tama po, Mr. President. Sa katunayan ay masusi nang pinag-aaralan ng pamahalaan ang pag-upa ng mga barko bilang stop-gap measure," ani Dela Rosa.

