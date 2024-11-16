FEMA Approves Additional $115 Million for Emergency Work Following Florida Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - FEMA has approved an additional $115.5 million to reimburse Florida communities for emergency work after Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.

This includes:

$38,181,120 for Sarasota County for debris removal

$23,993,595 for Pasco County for debris removal

$37,094,212 for the city of St. Petersburg for debris removal

$6,016,332 for Lee County for debris removal and emergency protective measures

$2,493,179 for the city of Tarpon Springs for debris removal

$1,548,750 for Brevard County for debris removal

$6,196,157 for the city of Clearwater for debris removal

To date, FEMA Public Assistance has provided $741.1 million for Hurricane Milton, $349.6 million for Hurricane Helene and $111.8 million for Hurricane Debby. The money reimburses the state, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures and debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

