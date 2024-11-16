The Maʻipalaoa Bridge project returns all lanes to operation, future closures needed

Main, News Posted on Nov 15, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to share this update with the Māʻili community on the status of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

All lanes on Farrington Highway at Maʻipalaoa Bridge were returned to full operation with temporary striping on Thursday, Nov. 14, marking the near completion of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.

Work to complete the project will take place during daytime hours over the next two weeks, beginning Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. This will be a single lane closure on Farrington Highway, closure will be in the direction of work.

Please note this work excludes the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28. Remaining aspects of project completion include deck grooving, the installation of mauka bridge rail, traffic loop detectors (an in-ground sensor used to detect traveling and stopping vehicular traffic), and permanent striping.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

