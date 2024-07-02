Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Announces Extension Through Labor Day
Universal Live Entertainment and Imagine Exhibitions are excited to announce a second extension of the critically acclaimed Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.
We are grateful for the overwhelming positive response from our guests & thrilled to extend the exhibition once more. This additional extension is a testament to the enduring allure of Downton Abbey!”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the incredible fan response, Universal Live Entertainment and Imagine Exhibitions are excited to announce a second extension of the critically acclaimed Downton Abbey: The Exhibition at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, IL. The exhibition, originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2024, and first extended through July 7, 2024, will now continue welcoming visitors through Monday, September 2, 2024. The exhibition will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, allowing more fans to experience the grandeur and elegance of Downton Abbey.
— Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions
Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, expressed, “We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming positive response from our guests and are thrilled to extend the exhibition once more. This additional extension is a testament to the enduring allure of Downton Abbey and the public's desire for immersive experiences that transport them into this beloved world.”
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition invites visitors to step inside the world of the multi-award-winning global television phenomenon and the two blockbuster feature films produced by Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. As the sixth stop on the exhibition’s highly successful U.S. tour, Chicago has embraced the experience, praised by The New York Times as “a cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself.”
The exhibition features exclusive elements designed to deepen fans' connection with their favorite characters, including original costumes, production-used props, and exclusive footage from the series. It provides a captivating glimpse into the post-Edwardian period depicted in the TV series, offering insights into the remarkable events that shaped that era, from World War I to the Roaring Twenties. Visitors can explore British society, culture, and fashion through this engaging historical journey.
Guests will be transported on a captivating tour through the grand home of Downton Abbey, experiencing iconic locations such as Mrs. Patmore’s bustling kitchen and Carson’s office. The exhibition showcases over 60 official costumes from the show, worn by the actors who brought these beloved characters to life. The exhibition extension coincides with the exciting recent announcement by Focus Features and Carnival Films of a third Downton Abbey film, which is currently in production. While the release date is yet to be determined, fans can look forward to seeing their favorite characters return to the big screen, further expanding the beloved Downton Abbey franchise. Don't miss your chance to immerse yourself in the world of Downton Abbey before the exhibition concludes on Labor Day. For tickets and more information, visit downtonexhibition.com.
Extended Exhibition Dates and Tickets
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will continue to enchant guests at Westfield Old Orchard until September 2nd, 2024. Tickets for the exhibition are available for purchase at www.downtonexhibition.com.
Photo Credit: Imagine Exhibitions/NBCUniversal
Exhibition Details
What:
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition
When:
Extended through Monday September 2nd , 2024
Where:
Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center
4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL 60077
Ticket Information
● Tickets are now available through September 2nd.
● Ticket prices range from $27.00-$64.00.
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is brought to you by Universal Live Entertainment and Imagine Exhibitions. For more information on the exhibition, please visit www.downtonexhibition.com.
About Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey aired for six seasons on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US and reached more than 26 million viewers in its final season, making it the highest-rated PBS drama series of all time. The series was written and created by Julian Fellowes and executive produced by Carnival Films’ Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant, and Liz Trubridge and Julian Fellowes. Downton Abbey is one of the largest UK drama exports of all time, seen in over 250 territories worldwide. With 15 wins and 69 nominations, it is the most nominated non-US show in the history of the Emmys. Also, the winner of three Golden Globes, a special BAFTA and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, the series has captured an extensive fan-base worldwide. The first feature film, Downton Abbey, earned more than $200 million at the worldwide box office in 2019, making it the highest grossing film of all time for distributor Focus Features. The movie sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era, was released in 2022.
About Universal Live Entertainment
Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today’s most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal’s world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minion’s Perspective, DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, The Office Experience, American Ninja Warrior Adventure Parks, Film with Live Orchestra concerts and more.
Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With incredible theme park destinations across the globe, Universal Destinations & Experiences offers guests of all ages the most exciting and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world’s most thrilling and technologically advanced film-and-television-based attractions.
About Imagine Exhibitions
Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, story-telling, and immersive experiences, and creates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagines’ team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design experiences and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company’s custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever it is presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a global pioneer in traveling entertainment, responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.
Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers,
