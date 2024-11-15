H.R. 9085, Regulatory Review Improvement Act of 2024

H.R. 9085 would expand the information that agencies must include in a 10-year review of a rule’s effect on small entities, including the cost for entities to comply with the rule once it goes into effect and an analysis of public comments an agency receives about the rule. The bill also would reduce the time from 5 years to 1 year for an agency to complete a review. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9085 could increase direct spending by some agencies, a few of which are allowed to charge fees to cover their operating costs. CBO estimates that the net increase in direct spending would be insignificant. Enacting H.R. 9085 could reduce revenues because costs incurred by the Federal Reserve reduce remittances to the Treasury, which are recorded in the budget as revenues. However, CBO estimates that any reduction in revenues would be insignificant. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. If federal regulators increase annual fees to offset the costs of implementing the bill, H.R. 9085 would increase the costs of an existing private-sector mandate on entities required to pay those fees. CBO estimates that the incremental cost of the mandate would be small and would fall well below the annual threshold established in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) for private-sector mandates ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.